WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma

Davido has released the video for his latest single “Assurance” which he dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.
The video features also features Chioma, who Davido got a Porsche for as her 23rd birthday gift.
Watch below:
01.05.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 12 Comments
Love is really doing Davido lol
Indeed, Love is sweet when money dey
So what is the assurance ni?
DAVIDO nice beat .Your blessed brother
This girl done hammer – he is definitely in love – I like very calm lady – jare ori e! And pls let’s forget about davido past relationships – when you meet that person – ur brain will reboot
ABEG what church does chioma attends?
I just want to check something
I am a sucker for love stories. May this love be forever!!
What church does she attends? Ok oh
I hope this lasts o…otherwise this permanent remimder could get somehow esp for future partners…this is a wicked chess move by Davido…it won’t mar his reputation…but hers..chai i no know o!
I know right, she’ll get exhaustion from giving those future partners “assurance” that every part of her being has moved on from Davido.
Sha enjoy it while it lasts.
Gone are the days when you dare not parade your bootie in a public video because of fear of disgracing your parents. Guess times have changed.
Reminds me of John Lennon and Yoko Ono