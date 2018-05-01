BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma

01.05.2018 at By 12 Comments

Davido has released the video for his latest single “Assurance” which he dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.

The video features also features Chioma, who Davido got a Porsche for as her 23rd birthday gift.

Watch below:

12 Comments on WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma
  • SoniaPaloma May 1, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Love is really doing Davido lol
    Indeed, Love is sweet when money dey
    So what is the assurance ni?

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Stephen Ron Wells May 1, 2018 at 9:40 am

    DAVIDO nice beat .Your blessed brother

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Ajikoko May 1, 2018 at 10:00 am

    This girl done hammer – he is definitely in love – I like very calm lady – jare ori e! And pls let’s forget about davido past relationships – when you meet that person – ur brain will reboot

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Ajikoko May 1, 2018 at 10:00 am

    This girl done hammer – he is definitely in love – I like her very calm lady – jare ori e! And pls let’s forget about davido past relationships – when you meet that person – ur brain will reboot.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Justcurious May 1, 2018 at 10:21 am

    ABEG what church does chioma attends?

    I just want to check something

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Majestic May 1, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I am a sucker for love stories. May this love be forever!!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Anon May 1, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    What church does she attends? Ok oh

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Lol May 1, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I hope this lasts o…otherwise this permanent remimder could get somehow esp for future partners…this is a wicked chess move by Davido…it won’t mar his reputation…but hers..chai i no know o!

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • Ivory May 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      I know right, she’ll get exhaustion from giving those future partners “assurance” that every part of her being has moved on from Davido.
      Sha enjoy it while it lasts.

      Love this! 11
  • Lol May 1, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I hope this lasts o…otherwise this permanent remimder could get somehow esp for future partners…this is a wicked chess move by Davido…it won’t mar his reputation…but hers..chai i no know o!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Random May 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Gone are the days when you dare not parade your bootie in a public video because of fear of disgracing your parents. Guess times have changed.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • deja vu May 1, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Reminds me of John Lennon and Yoko Ono

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija