Davido gifts Girlfriend Chioma a Porsche for her 23rd Birthday

Superstar singer Davido has gotten in girlfriend Chioma a Porsche as (possibly one of) her 23rd birthday present(s).
Davido, who had also released a song “Assurance” dedicated to her, wrote on his social media pages as he shared the video below:
I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️??? @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! ???
#Davido gifts girlfriend #Chioma a Porsche. He says – I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️??? @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! ??? . Ask your neighbour, "where is my assurance?" ? #BellaNaija #Love bellanaija.com
See more photos below:
another round of applause for them….david wants to pepper dem to day …hope he doesn’t get a child support increase demand soon….
My own is, the otumokpu Chi Chi Chikito used on Davido is the greatest We re aka BIKO!. Davido a banye go!!!! Lmaoooooooo!
Hahahahaha … David amabero ife a na alu yet!!!..
Baby gyal ejirigo nri meruo ya aru, ó banye studio guba assurance..?
Chioma taba “ife” biko.. orulu gi..?
@onyinyechukwu I rotalu ife anyi na ko! Nwanne anyi jiri nni na Ngwo Ngwo we sa cha pu afo na nmuo Davido. ?????
Nnne Ezioku kinako…Ndi ofe Nmanu ga ne wewayzi
Hahahahahahahahaha!
i guess u are jealous of her, beside she is ur follow igbo sister i wonder why u used such a silly comment on her
‘Shishi’ I repeat, Davido ‘s pull out game is wack AF. Plan-B should be staple in your ‘gushi’ Bag during these trying times of your birthday celebration.. Spirit of baby mama is in that Porsche playing with your lace front. Don’t let them get you. Ma je ki won get e ni ale yii. #ThisTooShallPass
But isn’t being a babymama even more lucrative than ordinary gefren? Plus he might be serious with her small o, at least this is his first public relationship that I know of… the other girls were jumpoffs, no?
p.s. @Marsala is asking for otumokpu… I’m here wondering how hard she put it’s down for her to have this smallie wifed up… even if na 6 months of wifing, it is still something. Chichi, biko share ya tips!!
@C-bawler All I’m saying is that shishi should chop and clean mouth. No need to turn a drive thru to Chris Ruth steak dinner! We don’t know if Davido has some Tristan Third Trimester Thompson syndrome wey be say she pees on a stick, it turns blue and viola omo se tan, omo yo se. Let’s keep it cute and not turn Mario while getting carried away in the moment molding a fun boyfriend into messy husband of tomorrow. The way davido dragged Sophie and broda dele right in front of us affirms that at the core of his being lies a ruthless, crass and I’ll-mannered SOB! People like Davido are hard-wired to be jerks by reflex. It is unnatural for him to be this smitten guy hence the recent publicity about being in love. Goes to show He still has a lot of growing up to do and this shishi lady doesn’t look like those wobe girls that will be clapping back and pulling a Sophie when (not if o), when Davido’s mad man routine rears it demonic head . #ThisTooShallPass
@Lilo, you deserve one Odeku and if you don’t do Odeku, collect one sprite from Iya sikira on my akant.
That Davido can be ruthless, crass and an ill mannered SOB is so true.
P/s @California Baller, Sophie was not a jump off. They dated steady for two years and she followed him all over the world while it lasted. Things started to go downhill when she became pregnant and his family started raising dust/wanted to take the child away from her. Up till when they had the baby shower, things were cool between the both of them!
Oh well. Sophia is probably having a bad day…
Why can’t I be loved? Just some friendship and companionship. I feel really alone.
Sorry Emmy. If it’s just friendship and companionship (I don’t know about love o) have you tried tinder or bumble?
…you are loved and the beauty of your heart and spirit will “arrange” the appearance and settlement of your companion…hugs…
Hi Emmy………you are loved and the beauty of your heart and spirit will “arrange” the appearance and settlement of your companion…hugs…
Love comes in all forms dear. However you must …Trust in the Lord and be confident…your life mate is just looking for u!
I’m just wondering where her parents are… I can’t let my 23 year old be going upandan with man without introduction/ proposal o…
Most Nigerian parents would agree to anything as long as it’s a plus to their reputation and wealth…..people that can even allow their daughter to even marry criminals like yahoo boys….
It’s like you don’t know this our environment well enough.
@Tolulope “most nIgerian parents” you say……..How did you come up with that statistic?? my parents must be the exception because you cannot and will not dare drive a car that a “boyfriend” (not husband) bought for you in their presence at least..you will have to receive and drive it in secret because they will descend on you if they find out …and they are just middle class civil servants
Ah yes! But if you consider the condition of the average Nigerian…most of them would even be encouraging their own because of money. Besides 23 is a grown up.
Thank you o. When I was 23 dem no born me well to be openly dating anyone one. They didn’t say I could let have bf but the I just knew better to be discreet and deny it sef if anyone asked
We gon be hearing from side chicks soon and ex boyfriends too. Ex-boyfriends that feel they have straggled Chi and she has become useless and ex-gf or side chics that feel they did sex styles they haven’t done to anyone before and so deserve a Porsche too or at least a small range evogue.
Let’s wait and see. Just wait
straffed*
Am I the only one irritated at this. How in God’s name is Davido a catch Biko? Except Chioma just wants to spend the money and clean mouth and if that’s what she wants, this public display will mar her cos some guys may not want to go near her anymore.
People praying God should give them their Davido; a guy who is a thug, respects no one, insults his elders is a catch because of a Porsche. This relationship will end up very abusive because that’s the only thing Davido can be; an abusive partner and the signs have already started showing. When he starts beating and treating her like crap, she no go fit talk.
Chioma God your sake, I hope you’re just in it for the money, you don’t love men like Davido and really where are your parents? Dont tell me they let you frolick with this guy like this
Two wrongs dont make a right – “Chioma God your sake, I hope you’re just in it for the money,” what is it with you and eating mens money self? Change your ways.
Best and most reasonable comment on this thread. Davido has nothing other than money. Nothing more
Jehovah Jeshua– just compiling the Igbo lines for Phyno’s next album.
“otumokpu Chi Chi Chikito.. We re aka BIKO!. Davido a banye go!!!
David amabero ife a na alu yet!!!..
Baby gyal ejirigo nri meruo ya aru, ó banye studio guba assurance..?
Chioma taba “ife” biko.. orulu gi..?
I rotalu ife anyi na ko! Nwanne anyi jiri nni na Ngwo Ngwo we sa cha pu afo na nmuo Davido.
@Lilo Thanks for responding. This is just something I want, to feel heard and that I am seen. I really appreciate you taking out time to reply me. Means a lot. I have actually tried but that is a story for another day. I guess I have a hand in this where I am actually very distrusting of people so nothing flourishes.
I want companionship. It could be romantic, it could be platonic. I don’t really mind.
Thank you @MauBanks. I wish you the same too! (tighter hugs)
LOL. Girls on the TL like the idea of being a Chioma , despite the fact that the man on the other side is a baby Daddy. See, God punish Poverty.
Girls on twitter are now saying they need some ASSURANCE.
Now I understand why John says Feminism gra gra is for poor men.
I noticed that Yoruba men don’t appreciate Yoruba women…something must be terribly wrong with the psych of Yoruba women.
Nowadays, most of their eligible and successful men are going outside their tribe when they want a serious relationship.
This is not tribalism bcos I am yoruba too..
It is time the truth is told.
If their men don’t appreciate them, na Igbo or hausa wan do am.
Igbo men that finds it hard to go outside even their own state.
They are only good at being a baby mama or single mom.
No wonder most of them are shouting men are scum to anyone who cares to listen.
Been a baby mama up and down and shouting feminism won’t help.
You are just doing yourselves.
YOU ARE A BIG FOOL FOR THIS COMMENT. SUCH TRASH. Why must you ppl bring tribe to everything.
I am a Yoruba girl married to a man from delta. My sister married a guy from anambra,my other sister calabar. Only my brother married a Yoruba girl.
And I am too sure you are igbo. Stop lieing that you are Yoruba.
Where is the statistics that all powerful/successful Yoruba men marry outside and how does it even matter.
Fact is Yoruba people are very accomodating when it comes to marriage so you will see alot of intertribal marriage.
You have a messed up mind. Repent from this thrash you just wrote. Yoruba women are very much valued by real men and not your type pls. Receive some sense in your life. Maybe you will progress
To all the people saying Jazz
continue deceiving una selves
There is no Jazz.
I have always asked here..
what does a woman bring to the table.
After watching Tobi and alex and now this
I now understand a good woman who brings peace of mind to the table owns that table and the man.
not the type that makes everything a competition.
Chioma is not even the prettiest girl available for davido
she is just a normal looking girl.
but
1)Chioma is a good cook
2) I heard he met her as virgin ( that is even what busted his faroume not even cooking )( atleast he won’t have the trouble of some random ex jumping out of the woodwork telling the world how he smashed davido’s girl or how she used to suck his you know what).
3) She is not a social media freak …
4) She is not delusional. .she no dey carry strong independent woman ( whatever that means) for head.
Will the relationship last…I don’t know but I know that for now. .the man will give her enough to last her
a life time and beyond.
I have never seen a player like davido happy in a long time.
Reminds me of tuface and anne.
And I bet you if davido fails to marry that girl ..he will never marry again in his life.
He was just go back to being the ruthless and tantrum throwing davido we all know.
John biko don’t annoy me this morning. When did Toby and Davido become men? The same Toby that all the housemates can’t stand because they say he is childish, manipulative and maliciously ambitious or is it Davido that is a prayer point of what we don’t want our sons and brothers to be? Please where are the men you speak of.
Do you know Davido and Chioma have been dating for 5 years? Baby mamas and all have been in the picture. This is how they will get married now and she’ll be crying in a Porsche because she and the rest of the world have told him that his foolishness is okay. In what society do we call a male specie who takes drugs, insults his elders, fight in public and can’t control his temper a man let alone someone a woman from a home will want to marry.
Dear sons, draw your ears, you will be intelligent, wise, God fearing, ambitious, successful, well behaved men. If you ever think you can behave like Davido, I’ll so flog the demon out of you. Even if I’m dead like Davido’s mum, I’m visiting you in the dream till you have sense.
What rubbish is all this. Yes I’m irritated. I really can’t stand rude, uncouth and badly behaved people. I can’t
Quick question – did they add madness in your eba This morning?
You spoke well my thoughts exactly, no jazz she just brought her A game which was simple, Classy and confident, no jump Off moves . I hope he marries her so that young ladies learn that trying to be bad and boogie doesn’t always catch the fly guy.
Lazy Nigerian youth. Keep beefing
As for those claiming to know Davido very well,
He’s being real, he ain’t no fake ass like most of u.
Go tell that you good mannered boyfriend to go see your parents. Tell that your good mannered bf to buy u ur own Porsche. #thatyourbfweywonkillyouwithf<ck
Haha
#MrBuharilazyyouth
Please give Mz_Danielz a cold drink. Davido, a catch???? Chioma, my sister, I’m not sure what to say,maybe enjoy your Porsche and happy birthday will suffice for now.
No mind them. Person wey short pass anything a catch?
This will never ever ever last.
Quote me
No I’m not jealous.
I’m. Grown and the are just two stupid young people in love and lust. It will never ever last
Two years from now they’ll be over.
its funny how the conversation about this young lovers is going on the streets. Two young) ladies obviously Igbo and a young guy were discussing this morning and i was eavesdropping. The ladies were reiterating why Yoruba guys would always choose Igbo girls because their own ladies are worthless! i was so taken aback by that statement. The young man (probably Yoruba, i couldn’t determine his ethnicity) asked one of them ”Should we then say that Igbo guys too are worthless because of all the toasters that come, a lot of igbo girls always settle for Yoruba guys? The argument ensued ,and eavesdropper that i was i almost followed them to where they were going to know how it ends lol.In Nigeria, even love must have an ethnic undertone, not because of character, not values but tribal sentiment. i am tired.
Abegi! Be happy for her – leave the future for the future – they are in love – thats what matters now – why can’t you be positive – anh anh – if you get a Porsche won’t you be happy – she is cool and calm – love that about her – it won’t be over – it will last
Pls how do you know wont last – are you in davido’s heart or chioma’s – do you roll with them – you think it is moi moi to buy porshe for someone you don’t care about – pls I smell Jealo——–
@ Ajikoko! Receive some sense BIKO!.. so bcuz he bought her a porshe means he does care? Smh it’s just a damm car and God forbid it crashes today, won’t it be over? Respect matters A lOt and not car…
it*
Lucky chick.. even if they break up she has a car worth 25 million. Enough to start and run a business and be on your own (assuming she is average like the rest us :-))
That is if the car is in her name.??
@ emmy. So how can you you contacted? Emai or phone no?
something is happening here oh
Mz Daniels you are just a blind female specie due to the fact that you are single ,even the strongest of all tyrants has someone he pays homage to or a weak spot and there are certain things that are are bound to happen in order to change someone’s life.
Mario, as a nation, we speak from both sides of our mouth. Are we against abuse or not? If we are, then we need to deal with it from the point of prevention, yes of prevention. Let our daughters see the signs of an abuser, society should disdain b men with abusive tendencies, not use annoying phrases like ‘you’re still single ‘Everyman has someone he bows to’ biko was he bowing when he put 2 women in the family way? But we can only do the above if we are against abuse if not make we carry go but as a society we can’t be talking from both sides of our mouth. Davido is badly behaved, insults his elders, fights publicly and no one can say he’s badly behaved. Our society should pick a side, its either we have values or we don’t
Davido is badly behaved and any woman that has a man like him in her life is still single because dem no dey count that one as man. Yes I haff vex, my maternal instincts have kicked in, I don’t want my unborn children growing up in a society that doesn’t frown at wrong
Mz Daniels, going by your standard of ‘chop his money and leave’, you are also unfit and not a good catch. Apart from that, how do you do openly say someone is an abuser? Like did he beat up your friend up? Daughter? Mother? Sister?
That disrespect thing you brought up is because of Dele Momodu and he begged. If the spotlight was turned on you, I’m sure there’d be lots of things that are wrong that you do too.
Someone gifts a random stranger 15m for surgery, is empowering youths through music, do you even know how many people he takes on tour? No other musician carries so much people along. They spend time they could be using to do yahoo on tours getting busy while making money at it. That’s not all, he has never ever been in the news for disrespecting a woman and you come and say all this. You should slow down girl.
Chioma our flower???
U really deserve the Porsche biko…. ???
Mario, as a nation, we speak from both sides of our mouth. Are we against abuse or not? If we are, then we need to deal with it from the point of prevention, yes of prevention. Let our daughters see the signs of an abuser, society should disdain b men with abusive tendencies, not use annoying phrases like ‘you’re still single ‘Everyman has someone he bows to’ biko was he bowing when he put 2 women in the family way? But we can only do the above if we are against abuse if not make we carry go but as a society we can’t be talking from both sides of our mouth. Davido is badly behaved, insults his elders, fights publicly and no one can say he’s badly behaved. Our society should pick a side, its either we have values or we don’t
Davido is badly behaved and any woman that has a man like him in her life is still single because dem no dey count that one as man. Yes I haff vex, my maternal instincts have kicked in, I don’t want my unborn children growing up in a society that doesn’t frown at wrong
Been going out for 5 yrs but had 2 babies in that time, that’s what girls are goaling? Your man is cheating without rubber? Y’all asking to tap into blessings?!
I GOT MARRIED WHEN I WAS 23 YEARS OF AGE …LONG AGO..
BUT MY HUSBAND ALSO SAID TO ME: WOMEN ARE LOOKING FOR SECURITY AND MEN FOR SEX.. SO IF A MAN HAS A GOOD DECENT GIRL, WHO DID NOT OPEN HER LEGS LEFT AND RIGHT, WHO IS SERIOUS ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP, WHO IS WELL MANNERED, KNOWS HOW TO COOK AND HAVE REALLY LADY MANNERS.. YOU WILL WIN THE HEART OF A MAN AND THAT IS TRUE.
SO CHIOMA!! CONGRATS.. GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME. YORUBA MAN, IGBO GIRL… RACE OR ETHNICITY.. ALL WHAT MATTERS IS TRUE LOVE .. AND LONG LASTING LOVE.
Married for security at 23? Could that be why you’re an unfit mother and just an all-around senseless being who amongst other things can’t operate a keyboard?
Your husband lied,or perhaps was ignorant of what attraction is and you are so naive to know otherwise.
Congrats on your marriage, I am sure you are more than you describe. But about what he said, I will think is more a crude way of interpreting a stereotype. That is some women may want a partner that is a provider:house, food, shelter, education. Someone who is confident and looks like he can dribble around and make money in the country. While men like a woman who excites them and drive them to achieve financial security for the family. A woman who is good to look at in the morning,
@Wendy, why are you so mean? How do you know she’s an unfit mother? Long time ago, could have been 10 years ago, 20 years, etc. so tell me, did it never occur to you that there might be a generational gap? Why did you chose to be so rude when you could have just as easily persuaded her otherwise? Can you state affirmatively that if you were born in her generation, you would be any different? Why did you chose to be so insensitive?
So what if she’s just learning to type and can’t use a keyboard? It’s a step in the right direction. Why did you think it was worth humiliating her over caps lock? Why? Please get help. Your problems seem to be masquerading themselves in bigotry and rudeness, insensitivity and above all pseudo intellectualism.
Goodluck to them and happy Birthday Chioma. Porsche is good but good husband is even better…….becos you can buy Porsche if God pleases your hustle
Happy Birthday Chioma
The thing is, who even wants Davido?
That’s what’s shocking. He’s just a spoiled, mannerless, loud brat. Apart from money, what’s attractive about him? Unstable character, a bloated sense of entitlement and an affinity for drugs? Not to mention 2 different babymamas at the age of 24? Since when did that become qualities of a good man?I guess money really answereth all, cuz adongerrit!
Too many old people carrying kids matter on their head. At the end of it all, live and let live… Ones love life should never be a topic of discussion for anyone as we are all flawed in our ways. However, when you find someone who is wiling to go the extra mile for you, stick to them, no shame in that. Whether this lasts or not I am sure they will all be glad the experienced love, lust whatever you all choose to call it at least once in their lives, if they are lucky maybe twice. Live in the moment y’all. Davido/ Chiom chiom. Dalu o!!!
This goes to show where our priorities are, Serious issues are featured on this blog and few people comment. A non issue is featured, see the number of comments
Ace of Spades, what do you want me to say when money is the only thing Davido has to offer now.
Leave that matter of begging uncle Dele. He insulted the man, released a diss track for him and then insulted him in a show and an apology few people got to see makes it okay?
It’s funny how the examples you give all revolve around money and a need to be worshiped. He gave money for surgery, allows the streets come to him simply because he needs the praise singing and validation from them. Dem no get mouth to tell am the truth.
He has dragged women publicly oh, ask mama Imade. See eh, this boy is just a product of failed parenting; no boundaries, self control, wholeness in ones self coupled with money and fame. A disaster happening before our eyes
I won’t date a child like Davido for even a billion sef. I’m not hungry biko and if you followed me with a camera, you would NEVER catch me act as uncouth as Davido does. Emotional intelligent and behaving properly are standards I’ve set for my self. Imm hardly ever tactless and uncouth and I can’t stand it.
Common guyz lets blame the government already. Its the government,its Buhari’s fault.
@MzDanielz, thanks oh, sounds like my crazy brother. Lol! He will abuse and insult you well well, Then turn around and beg…who apology epp?! The harm has already been done. Yoruba proverb says, “knife cuts child’s hand, you throw knife away…knife don already do the harm wey e wan do, so wetin else?” Lol again.
Mehn…no critics here.
I wish you guys the very good best in life!
Happy for you chioma. You won’t have accident with the car IJN, Amen. I sight u Davido.