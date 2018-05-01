Nubi Educational Counselling presents University and College Exhibition 2018 | May 4th & 5th

Nubi Educational Counselling has been a market leader in international education and study abroad placements with focus on assisting individuals with the right academic/learning environment suitable for their individuality….to help them achieve their career goals, excel as individuals and contribute to their society. We have over 14 years of successful visa counseling and success rate, education abroad placements in both colleges and universities from GCSE to Postgraduate level.

Take a giant step towards making the right choice by utilizing the opportunities NUBI Education has to present at this edition of the University and College Exhibition where representatives from top universities and colleges in UK, USA, Canada, Ireland, Dubai, Australia and Netherlands will be present.

DAY ONE

Date: Friday, May 4th, 2018.

Time: 10.00 am – 6.00 pm.

Venue: Southern Sun Hotel, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

DAY TWO

Date: Saturday, May 5th, 2018.

Time: 10.00 am – 6.00 pm.

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel 38/40 Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

To reserve a place, call us on 014534084, 07069644299, 08028776584, and 09091749223.

Please click to register: http://www.nubieducation.com/university-and-college-exhibition-2018/

Additional benefits from the event:

Access to information on scholarship opportunities

Free counselling on career and Visa processing

Come along with your credentials and take advantage of our various scholarships.

Entry to the Education Expo is FREE!

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content