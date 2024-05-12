“She Looks Like Me and I Can Be That” Meghan Markle Gets Real about Representation at “Women in Leadership” Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their lineup of programmes for their 3-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus games. On Saturday, May 11th, Meghan Markle co-hosted a “Women in Leadership” discussion in Abuja with World Trade Organisation director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The two engaged in a fireplace chat exploring the challenges women face in leadership roles moderated by media personality, Mo Abudu.

The conversation delved into the inspiring journeys of paving the way for future female leaders. They discussed the importance of mentorship for young women, particularly in countries like Nigeria where women in top leadership positions are still a rarity. Meghan emphasised the effectiveness of “returning home” as a mentor, making oneself accessible to young girls. Referencing Okonjo-Iweala, Meghan stated, “You need to come back home… to be a familiar face for the next generation to say, ‘Oh she looks like me and I can be that’.”

Embracing the colourful Nigerian fashion scene, the duchess donned a stunning red ruffled hem midi dress by Nigerian designer Oríré. She acknowledged the colourful attire, saying, “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!”

See more photos from the event: