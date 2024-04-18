Watch the Highlights from Davido’s First Concert at Madison Square Garden

Connect with us

57 mins ago

Credit: Apple Music

For the first time, Davido headlined the Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday, and it was a shutdown. Joined by a lineup of artists he has collaborated with, including The Cavemen, Zlatan, Young Jonn, and Fave, Davido delivered a thrilling performance to his fans and the atmosphere was electric from start to finish.

The high-energy show kicked off with the performance of “Over Dem,” setting the tone for Davido’s iconic hits like “Aye” and “Gobe.” He also performed his latest chart-toppers, “Unavailable,” “Feel,” “Kante,” “Fall,” and the ever-popular “If.”

Earlier in the week, he was on GoodDay New York, discussing his acclaimed “Timeless” album and the upcoming MSG show.

See highlights from the show:

Davido and Fave perform “Kante”

Watch him perform “Feel”

Watch him sing “Fall” and “If”

Watch where he helped pay a student’s loan

Davido and Teni

Young Jonn performs “Xtra Cool

See more highlights from his show:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BOUNCE (@bounce.networks)

