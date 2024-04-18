BN TV
Watch the Highlights from Davido’s First Concert at Madison Square Garden
For the first time, Davido headlined the Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday, and it was a shutdown. Joined by a lineup of artists he has collaborated with, including The Cavemen, Zlatan, Young Jonn, and Fave, Davido delivered a thrilling performance to his fans and the atmosphere was electric from start to finish.
The high-energy show kicked off with the performance of “Over Dem,” setting the tone for Davido’s iconic hits like “Aye” and “Gobe.” He also performed his latest chart-toppers, “Unavailable,” “Feel,” “Kante,” “Fall,” and the ever-popular “If.”
Earlier in the week, he was on GoodDay New York, discussing his acclaimed “Timeless” album and the upcoming MSG show.
See highlights from the show:
Davido and Fave perform “Kante”
Davido and Fave performing “Kante” at #DavidoMSG
— 49th. (@the49thstreet) April 18, 2024
Watch him perform “Feel”
Davido performing Feel off the Timeless Album. pic.twitter.com/0OnEseIRds
— Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024
Watch him sing “Fall” and “If”
Fall and If performance by Davido. pic.twitter.com/5Yuq3UQxSK
— Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024
Watch where he helped pay a student’s loan
Davido gave a fan $50k(64 million naira) to clear her student’s loan in his show last night
God bless 001 🐐 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NlU7FphL3O
— 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) April 18, 2024
Davido and Teni
Teni and Davido performing together at the MSG. pic.twitter.com/Hnm0ws51gW
— Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024
Young Jonn performs “Xtra Cool”
Young Jonn performing “Xtra Cool” at Davido’s MSG show.
— 49th. (@the49thstreet) April 18, 2024
See more highlights from his show:
