Watch the Highlights from Davido’s First Concert at Madison Square Garden

For the first time, Davido headlined the Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday, and it was a shutdown. Joined by a lineup of artists he has collaborated with, including The Cavemen, Zlatan, Young Jonn, and Fave, Davido delivered a thrilling performance to his fans and the atmosphere was electric from start to finish.

The high-energy show kicked off with the performance of “Over Dem,” setting the tone for Davido’s iconic hits like “Aye” and “Gobe.” He also performed his latest chart-toppers, “Unavailable,” “Feel,” “Kante,” “Fall,” and the ever-popular “If.”

Earlier in the week, he was on GoodDay New York, discussing his acclaimed “Timeless” album and the upcoming MSG show.

See highlights from the show:

Davido and Fave perform “Kante”

Watch him perform “Feel”

Davido performing Feel off the Timeless Album. pic.twitter.com/0OnEseIRds — Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024

Watch him sing “Fall” and “If”

Fall and If performance by Davido. pic.twitter.com/5Yuq3UQxSK — Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024

Watch where he helped pay a student’s loan

Davido gave a fan $50k(64 million naira) to clear her student’s loan in his show last night God bless 001 🐐 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NlU7FphL3O — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) April 18, 2024

Davido and Teni

Teni and Davido performing together at the MSG. pic.twitter.com/Hnm0ws51gW — Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 18, 2024

Young Jonn performs “Xtra Cool”

Young Jonn performing “Xtra Cool” at Davido’s MSG show. pic.twitter.com/3Q8KA7Oo2v — 49th. (@the49thstreet) April 18, 2024

See more highlights from his show: