Naira Marley first emerged on the U.K. scene with “Marry Juana” in 2014. Since then, he’s put out a steady stream of tunes straddling both London and Lagos. H

is latest single, “Issa Goal,” has spawned thousands of videos of fans doing the shaku shaku dance. The track features guest verses from Nigerian stars Kesh and Olamide, and is something of an official-unofficial anthem for Nigeria’s soccer team as it prepares to compete in this summer’s World Cup.

Watch the video below.