Hillary Clinton Updates Twitter Bio following Conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Last week, social media was awash with comments from different people with diverse perspectives following Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s conversation with former U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Adichie had questioned why Clinton had “Wife” as the first thing on her Twitter bio.
“In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’” Adichie had said, adding that her husband, Bill Clinton does not have “Husband” leading as his Twitter bio.
And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband.’
She asked to know if it was Clinton’s choice to identify first in relation to her husband, and why she chooses to, if she did.
Although Clinton did have a pretty good reason why she has “wife” leading her bio, she said she would change it. She said:
When you put it like that, I’m going to change it
Explaining why she has it up on her bio, Clinton talked about the importance of personal relationships, and the fact that women should be able to celebrate both their relationships and their achievements.
Hillary Clinton has now updated her Twitter bio. Check on it!
Former bio:
Current bio:
Photo credit: Julian Hom
Like play like play, this Chimamanda is becoming influential oh on a different level! Where is daddy freeze and dencia?
Na soooo!
Ain’t nobody got time for confused misogynistic men and peppersoup women.
Chimamanda is here to stay and her feminism is going to emasculate all the Nigerian Man Beasts who think they can have their cake and eat it.
#NigerianMenAreInTrouble
Another case of a woman bullying another woman.
Hope chimamnda is now happy.
This feminism is just turning into something else.
Woman bullying another woman ke? How is a suggestion in what was OBVIOUSLY a friendly discussion bullying?
LMAO! All you frustrated, empty and insecure women with internalized misogyny are funny sha.
You won’t say anything about how men have been bullying you, silencing you and walking on your rights for centuries, but as soon as another woman attempts to question the norm, it turns into “bullying” and you all start demonizing feminism.
You think all this one you are saying will make you likeable? LOOOL! Deceive yourself well well.
After you are done advocating for all of this Patriarchal nonsense, your husbands, fathers and brothers will STILL continue to treat you like second-rate human beings until you wise up.
Ehen, na so, like Hillary is a woman to be bullied; any excuse to hate on CNA, smh.
Chimamanda brought her consciousness to something she possibly hadn’t given much thought to…and she agreed, end of story.
Yasssssssss!
YASSSSSSSSSS
Wife is still there so no change.
Typical Nigerian dumdum. All you can narrow a woman down to is “wife”.
Mumu.
In your mind now, because “wife” is still there, you think you have secured one kind small victory.
Shaaaaammmeeeee!!!
@ARN you are showing your bias.
Love the new bio. Its actually makes for better reading. Yassssss Hilary!
YASSS QUEEN!! Come thruuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!! ❤❤?????????
With strong, iconic women like Chimamanda, Toke Makinwa and Tonto Dike championing feminism in Nigeria, our women are destined to go places and free themselves from the evil of Nigerian Men and the Patriarchy.
#NigerianMenAreInTrouble
I do not agree with the contents of her new bio, she was a lot of things before the nomination. She can choose to write her journey as she wants it without anyone judging her.
@ARN it’s good to have you back
I missed you
Toke please go sit your flat ass down. We are talking about Hillary Clinton and CNA and you bring yourself into it. This is a conversation about Women not thots. Free yourself of STD first.
@St, did you drink a bottle of Codeine this morning? Why cuss out Toke? What has Toke gats to do with this? You are MAD.
Aunty are u at war with men lol.? Y tell other women their fathers , brothers & husbands will treat them Like shit. Smh. there are a good men raised by good mothers, that treat women with the love & respect they deserve. Stop generalizing men. U sound like u clearly had daddy-issues.
Oh, this me smile so hard
I just love this Chimamanda scatter!!! Before I became a wife and mother I was somebody.
To be fair. The new bio makes for better reading .
HAHAHahahahahahahaha that’s why she didn’t win election
Mrs Hillary Clinton is just a “Politician”….. a very desperate one at that, who would do anything, blow with every wind, as long as she thinks it will get her more votes.
She knows that “men’ dont really care whether she writes “Wife” first, of puts it in the somewhere in the middle or even remove it completely……
it is women like Chimamanda (or whatever she is called) who suffer from a deep-seated inferiority complex, that make issues of such mundane things.BTW, she reminds me of our own Alhaji Athiefku (former VP to OBJ), ….another one that is desperate to be President and would do anything, just to get there.
N.B
She should have added Crooked Hillary to her bio.
The shame is on you not her. If God’s order for living is something to be sacrificed for your confused feminism then the shame is on you.
The reason for the total collapse of the family values in the west and our own increasing divorce rate, yet stupid women like you think they know more than their parrnts. Jer16:15 is the only thing i will leave you with.
Stupid women will soon start campaigning for same sex marriage.
I pity the man that will have the misfortune of having you for a wifr
SMH
God’s order for living? I si gini?
A woman that listens @HillaryClinton… Now dis are the kind of Leaders we need in Nigeria, leaders that listen….
A woman that is not afraid ti speak her mind @ChimamandaAdiches
I was waiting for this! like I knew it was going to happen.
Very nice details on your bio Mrs Clinton, you have done well for yourself.
But I am still not a fan of telling people how to describe themselves. It’s almost like trying to fit into ‘society’ again. And when the values change in 10 years time, people will be asked to edit bios again? How long will this continue? I guess change is constant then.
Feminism is still in its baby steps phase, hopefully as we all evolve and understand it better, we will ask better questions and make better choices.
Anyways, great job to all the women breaking boundaries including Mrs Chimamanda
A paradox as African girl convinces an American woman to stay on the feminist lane.
I love the new bio! Own yourself.
We all know Hillary’s first priority is not Bill so why lie?
For me I actually prefer Clinton’s first bio. I’m actually disappointed she didn’t stand her ground and own her truth. And to think she went on saying women should be able to celebrate personal and professional lives, using Barbra Bush in her narrative. So why did she agree with Chimamanda to change her bio? It’s even clearer why she lost to Trump, how can a woman who can’t defend her Twitter Bio defend her policies in the White House?
So much brouhaha over the “mrs” question, did no one notice that Clinton in her own words didn’t run for any political office because she wanted to and had the ambition? She just sounded like a Nigerian politician when she said she ran for positions because people clamored, encouraged and advised her to.
And yes, Chimamanda was really petty about President Trump in that discussion. Didn’t she respond to the “unnamed person” that her family members don’t do petty? Get over it and move on, Clinton lost!