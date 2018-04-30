BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#PMBInDC: WATCH Presidents Trump & Buhari’s Joint Press Conference at White House

30.04.2018 at By 2 Comments

As part of his one day visit to the U.S President Donald Trump, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and his American counterpart held a joint press conference on Monday.

For “fighting corruption and improving Nigerian trade,” Trump gave Buhari accolades, adding that the U.S “would be investing substantially in Nigeria” if Nigeria could implement a “level-playing field that we asked for.”

Trump, after commending Buhari on securing the release of the Dapchi Schoolgirls, called on him to intensify efforts in ending the ongoing killings emanating from farmers/herdsmen clashes.

Buhari also spoke on his government’s efforts in tackling corruption and insecurity, commended Trump’s administration for it’s role “in the defeat of ISIS,” and pointed out “the impressive performance of the US economy under their watch.”

Read Buhari’s full speech HERE.

While fielding questions from journalists, Buhari also spoke on the allegation of Trump calling African nations “s__thole countries”

Watch full interview below (Questions from Press from the 15.40 mark):

Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

2 Comments on #PMBInDC: WATCH Presidents Trump & Buhari’s Joint Press Conference at White House
  • Shameless senate May 1, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Chai…what can I say.Whoever invented politics should be given lifetime imprisonment.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Wifematerial May 1, 2018 at 8:17 am

    LAZY PRESIDENT.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija