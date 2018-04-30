PMBInDC: WATCH Presidents Trump & Buhari’s Joint Press Conference at White House

As part of his one day visit to the U.S President Donald Trump, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and his American counterpart held a joint press conference on Monday.

For “fighting corruption and improving Nigerian trade,” Trump gave Buhari accolades, adding that the U.S “would be investing substantially in Nigeria” if Nigeria could implement a “level-playing field that we asked for.”

Trump, after commending Buhari on securing the release of the Dapchi Schoolgirls, called on him to intensify efforts in ending the ongoing killings emanating from farmers/herdsmen clashes.

Buhari also spoke on his government’s efforts in tackling corruption and insecurity, commended Trump’s administration for it’s role “in the defeat of ISIS,” and pointed out “the impressive performance of the US economy under their watch.”

While fielding questions from journalists, Buhari also spoke on the allegation of Trump calling African nations “s__thole countries”

Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo