Sola Sobowale Opens Up About Her Acting Journey on the “Deep Dive Podcast”

For a long time, Sola Sobowale was absent from the acting scene. The actress who dominated the screens in the late ’90s and early ’20s in drama series like “Super Story” and movies like “Diamond Ring” spoke with Teju Babyface about her reasons for leaving the country for the United Kingdom.

She shared how she picked up care jobs to cater for her children and how they persistently encouraged her to go back into acting, saying it was her “calling.” She left Nigeria in 2003 and returned to Nigeria in 2016 for the audition of “The Wedding Party.”

Watch her story here: