Fantasia, Halle Bailey & Taraji P. Henson Take the Lead in Star-Studded Film Adaptation of “The Color Purple” | Trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg have joined forces once again to breathe new life into the novel “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, this time transforming it into a captivating movie musical. Warner Bros. has unveiled the highly anticipated first trailer for this latest adaptation, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

The film is set to hit international screens starting on January 18, 2024.

The trailer takes viewers on an immersive journey into Celie’s world, portrayed by “American Idol” winner Fantasia, reprising her celebrated Broadway role.

In addition to Fantasia’s role as Celie, the cast includes an array of talented actors. Danielle Brooks stars as Sofia, while the talented Taraji P. Henson takes on the role of Shug Avery. Colman Domingo brings Mister to life, H.E.R. portrays Squeak, Halle Bailey shines as Young Nettie, and Corey Hawkins embodies Harpo. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor graces the screen as Mama, and Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Ciara, Deon Cole, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Tamala J. Mann, Stephen Hill, Jon Batiste, and Elizabeth Marvel round out the cast.

“The Color Purple,” originally published in 1982, tells the story of Celie, an African-American woman living in the American South during the early 20th century, enduring abuse from both her father and husband.

Watch the trailer below: