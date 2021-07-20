C.J. “Fiery” Obasi’s Movie “Mami Wata” makes Final Cut for 78th Venice Film Festival!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian movie “Mami Wata” has been selected to participate in final cut in the 78th La Biennale di Venezia Venice Film Festival 2021.

The movie’s writer and director C.J. “Fiery” Obasi shared the news on Instagram, saying:

It’s a BIG one! Our feature film @mamiwatamovie has been selected to participate in Final Cut in the 78th @labiennale Venice Film Festival. I wouldn’t, couldn’t have done it without the support of so many amazing people – a fantastic producer, co-producer, financiers, a leading cast and crew that I owe literally everything, women and men who literally gave me my dream in concrete. As always – Nigerian and Afrikan cinema is and can be anything we say it is! We’re going to Venice, Baby!

“Mami Wata” features an amazing cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Rita Edochie, Emeka Amakeze, Kelechi Udegbe, Tough Bone, Tim Ebuka, Sofiath Sanni, David Avincin Oparaeke, and Hidaya Ibrahim.

