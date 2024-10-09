Connect with us

BN TV

“To Love And Protect” Starring Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Set for London PAFF Screening

Published

4 hours ago

 on

To Love And Protect,” a new film starrring Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, has been officially selected for screening at the London International Pan African Film Festival (London PAFF).

The gripping narrative centres on a pregnant woman grappling with the heart-wrenching loss of a previous pregnancy. In a dramatic turn of events, she goes into sudden labour and is compelled to give birth at an unfamiliar hospital. Chaos ensues when she is informed that her newborn has died shortly after birth. Firm in her conviction that the deceased baby is not hers, she takes the hospital staff hostage, demanding the return of her real child.

Among the hostages is a diabetic undercover detective holding vital evidence that could land a gang boss behind bars. In response, the gang lord dispatches two hitmen to the hospital to recover this incriminating information.

“To Love and Protect” is produced and directed by Muyiwa Aluko, with a screenplay by Chijioke Ononiwu and executive production by Mary Njoku. The cast features Tina Mba, Bolaji Ogunmola, Seun Ajayi, Kelechi UdegbeGreg OjefuaWendy Lawal, Tunji Olanrewaju, Dipo “Dipsen” Olanrewaju, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.

The film will be screened in the Fiction Feature Film category on 23rd October at the West Norwood Picturehouse in London.

Watch the trailer below:

 

