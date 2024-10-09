Minister GUC Reflects on Divine Mercy in “Man Wey God Show Mercy”

Gospel artist Minister GUC releases new track “Man Wey God Show Mercy” along with a stirring music video.

In “Many Wey God Show Mercy,” Minister GUC delivers a powerful declaration of gratitude, highlighting the profound impact of God’s mercy in his life. The lyrics explore the futility of depending on personal strength, wealth, or connections, stressing that, without divine intervention, he would have encountered dire consequences. Through this heartfelt anthem, GUC identifies as a recipient of God’s grace, acknowledging that it is this mercy that grants him strength, hope, and peace.

This inspiring song is featured on his upcoming third studio album, “The Trio And I.”

Watch the music video below: