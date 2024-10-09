Watch Ayra Starr & Coldplay Bring “Good Feelings” to Life on The Today Show

“Guysss I literally had my first morning show performance with Coldplay” said Ayra Starr, sharing a video of her perfroming with Chris Martin of the British rock band, Coldplay.

The duo took the stage together yesterday on The Today Show in New York City, performing their track, “Good Feelings.” This song is the fourth track from Coldplay’s tenth album, titled “Moon Music,” which was released on 4th October.

“Good Feelings” celebrates the joy of love and highlights the importance of cherishing happy memories. The song underscores the value of holding onto positive emotions shared in a relationship, even in the face of challenges, and expresses deep gratitude for the warmth that love brings.

Watch their performance below:

Watch the lyric video for “Good Feelings”