Watch Ayra Starr & Coldplay Bring "Good Feelings" to Life on The Today Show

Kassia Had the Time of Her Life in BBNaija9 & She’s Telling All on "The Dip”

“To Love And Protect” Starring Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Set for London PAFF Screening

Minister GUC Reflects on Divine Mercy in “Man Wey God Show Mercy”

“There’s a confidence that comes with having money” – Saskay | #HerMoneyHerPower

Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother's Style for #HerMoneyHerPower [WATCH]

Ayo Maff Drops the Video for "8 Days," Sharing His Journey of Success

Tjay, Handi & Shaun Dish on Their BBNaija9 Experience in BellaNaija’s “10 Questions With…”

Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Money Talk Will Make You Smile and Get Your Finances in Check | #HerMoneyHerPower

Ugoccie Teams Up with Yemi Alade to Bring Us the Love-Packed Vibes of "Ogologo"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“Guysss I literally had my first morning show performance with Coldplay” said Ayra Starr, sharing a video of her perfroming with Chris Martin of the British rock band, Coldplay.

The duo took the stage together yesterday on The Today Show in New York City, performing their track, “Good Feelings.” This song is the fourth track from Coldplay’s tenth album, titled “Moon Music,” which was released on 4th October.

“Good Feelings” celebrates the joy of love and highlights the importance of cherishing happy memories. The song underscores the value of holding onto positive emotions shared in a relationship, even in the face of challenges, and expresses deep gratitude for the warmth that love brings.

Watch their performance below:

Watch the lyric video for “Good Feelings”

