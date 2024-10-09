Kassia Had the Time of Her Life in BBNaija9 & She’s Telling All on “The Dip”

On BellaNaija’s “The Dip” with Guinness, Big Brother Naija Season 9 star Kassia brought her charm and authenticity, sharing her thoughts on friendship and her unforgettable experience in the house.

On the show, Kassia was quick to reveal her choice for a Guinness commercial: the bold Wanni. Describing Guinness in three words, Kassia confidently declared it to be “black, smooth, and beautiful,” perfectly capturing its essence.

Kassia also got real about the emotional challenges of living a lie in the house, especially being married to Kellyrae. She admitted that physical touch is her love language, and it was tough to keep that part of herself hidden. But her friendship with Victoria was a lifesaver. She also explained why she eventually revealed her marital status to Victoria, expressing that she didn’t want her friend to discover the truth outside the house, which could have made her question the authenticity of their friendship.

Reflecting on her time in the house, Kassia learned a valuable lesson: God loves everyone equally. She saw how each housemate had their moment to shine, and that one person’s success doesn’t take away from anyone else’s worth.

As for what’s next for Kassia, she’s ready to conquer new challenges and expand her haircare brand.

Watch her full video below: