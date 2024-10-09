Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Topher Reveals What’s Next: Love, Aspirations, & More on "The Dip”

BN TV Scoop

Who’s Who? Handi Reveals How to Tell Her Apart from Wanni in “10 Questions With…”

BN TV

Ocee Mbadiwe’s BBNaija9 Experience Was Bold, Smooth & Chilled – Get the scoop on “The Dip”

BN TV Scoop

Kassia Had the Time of Her Life in BBNaija9 & She’s Telling All on "The Dip”

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr & Coldplay Bring "Good Feelings" to Life on The Today Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

“To Love And Protect” Starring Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Set for London PAFF Screening

BN TV Music

Minister GUC Reflects on Divine Mercy in “Man Wey God Show Mercy”

BN TV Inspired

“There’s a confidence that comes with having money” – Saskay | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Events Living Style

Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother's Style for #HerMoneyHerPower [WATCH]

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Drops the Video for "8 Days," Sharing His Journey of Success

BN TV

Topher Reveals What’s Next: Love, Aspirations, & More on “The Dip”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Season 9 star Topher was summoned to “The Dip” to answer questions about his time in the Big Brother house, and his responses made for a fun and engaging session.

He kicked off his interview by discussing his love-hate relationship with the early morning workouts, calling it his biggest challenge during his stay. Topher jokingly remarked that the coach really drilled them hard, especially with the burpees. And we’re sure Topher doesn’t miss the workouts at all.

Talking about his experience in the house, Topher summed up his Big Brother journey in three words: “exciting, surprising, and joyful.” He also revealed why he kept his age a secret, explaining that he didn’t want to be treated as “the young guy” or excluded from adult conversations. He also shared that staying in the house taught him that if he puts his mind to something, he can achieve it.

Similarly to Kassia, he expressed that just because someone doesn’t win one week doesn’t mean they can’t win the next. “I believe that when it’s your time, it’s your time,” he said.

As for his relationship with Anita? Well, you’ll have to watch the full video to get the details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php