Topher Reveals What’s Next: Love, Aspirations, & More on “The Dip”

Big Brother Naija Season 9 star Topher was summoned to “The Dip” to answer questions about his time in the Big Brother house, and his responses made for a fun and engaging session.

He kicked off his interview by discussing his love-hate relationship with the early morning workouts, calling it his biggest challenge during his stay. Topher jokingly remarked that the coach really drilled them hard, especially with the burpees. And we’re sure Topher doesn’t miss the workouts at all.

Talking about his experience in the house, Topher summed up his Big Brother journey in three words: “exciting, surprising, and joyful.” He also revealed why he kept his age a secret, explaining that he didn’t want to be treated as “the young guy” or excluded from adult conversations. He also shared that staying in the house taught him that if he puts his mind to something, he can achieve it.

Similarly to Kassia, he expressed that just because someone doesn’t win one week doesn’t mean they can’t win the next. “I believe that when it’s your time, it’s your time,” he said.

As for his relationship with Anita? Well, you’ll have to watch the full video to get the details.