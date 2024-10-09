Ocee Mbadiwe’s BBNaija9 Experience Was Bold, Smooth & Chilled – Get the scoop on “The Dip”

If you’re wondering what your favourite Big Brother Naija Season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates think of their experiences during their time in the house and their plans for the future, “The Dip” has got you covered.

Some housemates have described their stay in the house as exciting and full of valuable lessons, but Ocee Mbadiwe of the Mbadiwe Twins likened his experience to pouring a perfect glass of Guinness: “bold, smooth, chilled — tilted and poured at a 45-degree angle.”

Known for his calm demeanour, Ocee managed to avoid conflicts throughout his stay, and we asked him to share tips on conflict management, which he gladly did.

He also reflected on how the experience shifted his perspective on life outside the house, revealing that the memory that makes him smile the most is walking into the house for the first time with his brother, Ozee. When asked about the housemates he would like to keep in touch with, Ocee mentioned Topher, Sooj, Kellyrae, and Kassia, adding, “In fact, all the people I was cool with in the house.”

Can you guess who Ocee called first after he got his phone back when he left the house?

Watch his interview below: