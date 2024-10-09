Connect with us

Who’s Who? Handi Reveals How to Tell Her Apart from Wanni in “10 Questions With…”

Published

38 mins ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija Season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ edition may have come to an end, but as always, we get to catch up with the former housemates.

In BellaNaija’s exclusive “10 Questions With…,” we had the pleasure of sitting down with the ever-energetic Handi, who shared her unforgettable journey in the house. Describing her experience as “mind-blowing, adventurous, and inspiring,” Handi recounted her initial reaction upon entering Big Brother’s domain—pure ecstasy. However, when the moment of eviction arrived, she felt surprisingly calm, as she had already mentally prepared for the worst.

Do you remember when she and her twin, Wanni, won the Custodian Challenge? For Handi, that win remains her proudest moment of her time in the house.

And for those still curious about how to tell her apart from Wanni, Handi finally reveals the secret.

