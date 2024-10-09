Shaun Brought All the Smooth Vibes to "10 Questions With..." and We're Here for It

Connect with us

BN TV

It’s Smooth Shaun on this episode of “10 Questions With…” and he definitely brought the Matrix vibes. Dressed in sleek, all-black attire—jacket, trousers, a crisp white T-shirt, and dark sunnies—Shaun looked every bit the cool guy. When asked to describe his vibes in one song, he sang a line from Young Jonn’s hit, “Big Big Things Ni Mo Like,” perfectly capturing his energy.

Shaun entered the Big Brother House with his partner, Victoria, as a pair, and he shared how they navigated the dynamics even after being unpaired. He reflected on the strong friendships he formed with the twins, Wanni and Handi, and confidently stated that those bonds will last well beyond the house.

Shaun also revealed that his time in the house allowed him to learn more about himself, particularly realising that he tends to take things more personally than he thought.

Switching gears to women’s economic power, Shaun discussed what it means to him. He also shared how he would have approached the #HerMoneyHerPower task by The She Tank and BellaNaija if he were still in the house.

