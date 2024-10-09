“10 Questions With…” Tjay: Family, BBNaija9 & His Next Chapter in Acting

We had Tjay, aka Baba Ibeji, on “10 Questions With…” where he opened up about his time in the Big Brother Naija house and his plans for the future.

When asked to describe his experience in three words, Tjay said it was “intense, interesting, and superb.” As someone who thrives on conversations, Tjay admits that what he misses most about the house is chatting with his fellow housemates, particularly the boys, Kellyrae and Ocee, as well as Wanni and Kassia.

A man who loves making semo, Tjay gave a humorous response when asked what item he’d like to take from the house: the turning stick. Yes, you read that right.

The most challenging part of being away from home was missing his daughter’s smile every morning and not being there for the birth of his twins. Tjay confessed that missing this significant moment was deeply painful.

Despite facing a few conflicts in the house, Tjay insists that they didn’t impact his gameplay, as he chose to remain independent and avoid cliques. He believes this competitive edge and focus on individuality is what kept him in the game for as long as it did.

Although Tjay is a doctor, he has expressed a strong interest in pursuing a career in acting. He shared that he plans to seek mentors to help develop his acting skills.

Watch the full interview below and hear his thoughts on a proposed #HerMoneyHerPower task, had he still been in the house.