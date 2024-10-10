Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

In this episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, Tobi Ayeni, known as Miss Techy dives into the importance of women taking up space in male-dominated fields like tech. She opens up about tech, money, power, and the intersection of these themes.

As a tech content creator, Miss Techy shared the obstacles she faced early in her career. One key challenge was the assumption that, because she didn’t fit the ‘tech bro’ stereotype, she couldn’t possibly know her stuff. This misconception affected how her content was received, forcing her to work twice as hard to prove her expertise.

For Miss Techy, economic power as a woman means complete independence: “It means I don’t need to rely on anyone to make things happen. I can work for my money, earn it, spend it how I want, save it how I please, invest wisely, and still help others along the way.”

She also debunked the misconception that women can’t afford certain luxuries without the help of a man. Citing a real-life example, she recalled buying an Apple Vision Pro and the insinuations that a man or sugar daddy must have paid for it.

Miss Techy spoke candidly about how society pressures successful women to downplay their achievements. She admitted she used to be concerned about intimidating others with her success, but she’s moved past that mindset.

As the world becomes increasingly tech-driven, it’s crucial for women to harness technology for economic progress and to amplify their voices. Miss Techy emphasiSed the importance of tech for women, explaining how it can create opportunities and products that cater to their needs. She stressed that it’s time for women to redefine what it means to hold economic power.

Watch the full interview below:

Watch here