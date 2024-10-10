Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

“Would you be comfortable if your spouse earned significantly more than you?” “Has there ever been a moment where ‘vex money’ saved you?” “Have you ever felt a divide in your social circle based on differences in income or spending habits?”

TV host and lifestyle journalist, Ebunoluwa Dosunmu, popularly known as Ebbiekikz, and actor and content creator, Joseph Onaolapo (Jay-On-Air), tackled these important questions to drive the conversation on women’s economic power.

We absolutely loved Ebbiekikz’s response to Jay-On-Air’s question about what #HerMoneyHerPower means to her, and we love how personal she made it.

Ebbiekikz: “My money, my power to dream and achieve them; My money, my power to help other people’s dreams; My money, my power to impact the world.”

On finances and lifestyle, Jay-On-Air shared that he’s not a believer in the ‘fake it till you make it’ culture but stands by working towards the lifestyle you desire. He added that people should purchase what they can afford while still looking great. Reflecting on his early career days, he mentioned wearing thrifted clothes and how no one ever noticed. “Make do with what you have,” he advised.

On the topic of ‘vex money,’ Ebbiekikz shared an experience where a date left her stranded at a restaurant after being rude throughout the evening. Fortunately, she had her own money, paid for her meal, and got herself home. She revealed that having her own money allowed her to end the relationship on her terms, without feeling trapped because of financial dependence.

Sharing his experience in radio, Jay-On-Air also touched on the challenges women face in the industry, noting how they often have to work twice as hard to prove their worth. He highlighted the gender imbalance, emphasising that while men sometimes get ahead with minimal effort, women are constantly challenged to prove their skills and knowledge, even when they’ve already earned their place.

Watch the full conversation below: