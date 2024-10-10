Counting Blessings Live: Johnny Drille’s Uplifting Performance You Can’t Miss

Johnny Drille has has released a live indoor session of his uplifting track, “Count My Blessings.”

This anthem celebrates gratitude and positivity, inviting listeners to embrace a spirit of thankfulness. The lyrics joyfully acknowledge the blessings in his life, highlighting the importance of focusing on the good rather than dwelling on worries. With the recurring phrase “I dey count my blessings,” Drille conveys a profound sense of abundance and contentment, reminding us that divine support is always within reach, even in challenging times.

“It hits different when it is live,” Johnny Drille says, and this performance truly embodies that sentiment. Surrounded by a band of guitarists, drummers, and a pianist, he creates a joyful atmosphere that encourages viewers to join in, clapping their hands and celebrating life’s gifts.

Enjoy!