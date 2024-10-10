Connect with us

Counting Blessings Live: Johnny Drille’s Uplifting Performance You Can’t Miss

Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

"10 Questions With…" Tjay: Family, BBNaija9 & His Next Chapter in Acting

Shaun Brought All the Smooth Vibes to "10 Questions With..." and We're Here for It

Who's Who? Handi Reveals How to Tell Her Apart from Wanni in "10 Questions With…"

Ocee Mbadiwe's BBNaija9 Experience Was Bold, Smooth & Chilled – Get the scoop on "The Dip"

Topher Reveals What's Next: Love, Aspirations, & More on "The Dip"

Kassia Had the Time of Her Life in BBNaija9 & She's Telling All on "The Dip"

Johnny Drille has has released a live indoor session of his uplifting track, “Count My Blessings.”

This anthem celebrates gratitude and positivity, inviting listeners to embrace a spirit of thankfulness. The lyrics joyfully acknowledge the blessings in his life, highlighting the importance of focusing on the good rather than dwelling on worries. With the recurring phrase “I dey count my blessings,” Drille conveys a profound sense of abundance and contentment, reminding us that divine support is always within reach, even in challenging times.

“It hits different when it is live,” Johnny Drille says, and this performance truly embodies that sentiment. Surrounded by a band of guitarists, drummers, and a pianist, he creates a joyful atmosphere that encourages viewers to join in, clapping their hands and celebrating life’s gifts.

Enjoy!

