Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

It has been two years since the untimely departure of former Big Brother Naija star and singer Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey. In an exclusive interview marking the second anniversary of his passing, his mother, Halima Hassan, joins Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude to share her deeply reflections.

During this emotional discussion, Halima recounts the premonition she had about Rico’s fate, and talks about his final days and moments. She opens up about the harrowing experience of holding her son in her arms at a hospital in Lekki, pleading with him to return to her as she navigated the unbearable grief of watching him slip away.

Halima reveals the profound impact of his absence, detailing her journey through despair that led her to check into a mental health facility months later. Friends and family witnessed her wander the streets aimlessly, struggling to cope with the devastating loss of her beloved son.

Yet, through her pain, she eventually found a path toward healing, sharing her insights on surviving such an immense loss and reclaiming her emotional wellbeing.

She also speaks about Rico’s unfinished dreams and the solemn promise she made to him during their final moments together.

Watch the full interview below: