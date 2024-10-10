Connect with us

BN TV Living

Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

BN TV Music

Counting Blessings Live: Johnny Drille’s Uplifting Performance You Can’t Miss

BN TV Inspired Living

Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Career Living

Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

BN TV Scoop

"10 Questions With…” Tjay: Family, BBNaija9 & His Next Chapter in Acting

BN TV Scoop

Shaun Brought All the Smooth Vibes to "10 Questions With..." and We're Here for It

BN TV Scoop

Who’s Who? Handi Reveals How to Tell Her Apart from Wanni in “10 Questions With…”

BN TV

Ocee Mbadiwe’s BBNaija9 Experience Was Bold, Smooth & Chilled – Get the scoop on “The Dip”

BN TV Scoop

Topher Reveals What’s Next: Love, Aspirations, & More on "The Dip”

BN TV Scoop

Kassia Had the Time of Her Life in BBNaija9 & She’s Telling All on "The Dip”

BN TV

Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

It has been two years since the untimely departure of former Big Brother Naija star and singer Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey. In an exclusive interview marking the second anniversary of his passing, his mother, Halima Hassan, joins Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude to share her deeply reflections.

During this emotional discussion, Halima recounts the premonition she had about Rico’s fate, and talks about his final days and moments. She opens up about the harrowing experience of holding her son in her arms at a hospital in Lekki, pleading with him to return to her as she navigated the unbearable grief of watching him slip away.

Halima reveals the profound impact of his absence, detailing her journey through despair that led her to check into a mental health facility months later. Friends and family witnessed her wander the streets aimlessly, struggling to cope with the devastating loss of her beloved son.

Yet, through her pain, she eventually found a path toward healing, sharing her insights on surviving such an immense loss and reclaiming her emotional wellbeing.

She also speaks about Rico’s unfinished dreams and the solemn promise she made to him during their final moments together.

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php