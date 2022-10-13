Connect with us

Friends Pay Tribute to Rico Swavey Following His Sad Passing

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Patrick Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey has passed.

His management announced on Wednesday, October 12, that he was involved in a ghastly accident and was on life support.

Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers. Signed: Management.

Rico’s friends, Tobi Bakre and Alex Asogwa reported his demise on Thursday morning. His management also confirmed the news with a tweet:

 

We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best,” Tobi Bakre tweeted announcing Rico’s passing.

Following the devastating news, friends and fans of Rico took to their various social media platforms to pay tribute to him. Doyin, Groovy, Uriel, Chichi, Do2tdun, and Beverly Naya, shared their dismay on social media.

Below are more of their tributes:

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

 

A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)

 

A post shared by ALPHA (@iamteddya)

