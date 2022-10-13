Friends Pay Tribute to Rico Swavey Following His Sad Passing

Patrick Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey has passed.

His management announced on Wednesday, October 12, that he was involved in a ghastly accident and was on life support.

Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers. Signed: Management.

Rico’s friends, Tobi Bakre and Alex Asogwa reported his demise on Thursday morning. His management also confirmed the news with a tweet:

“We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best,” Tobi Bakre tweeted announcing Rico’s passing.

We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best pic.twitter.com/W4nPi0vGrz — Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) October 13, 2022

This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey. pic.twitter.com/W8IgiboPeA — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 13, 2022

Following the devastating news, friends and fans of Rico took to their various social media platforms to pay tribute to him. Doyin, Groovy, Uriel, Chichi, Do2tdun, and Beverly Naya, shared their dismay on social media.

Below are more of their tributes:

Was praying it wouldn’t get to this, RIP Rico. He was literally the sweetest soul, working with him on Tinsel was always such a joy. Always smiling, always joking, always laughing. This is heartbreaking, gone way too soon. Praying for his family and loves ones. ❤️ — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico Swavey. Condolences to his family & loved ones 😭😭 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico 💔

That was way too soon fuck — Grand Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico Swavey… you’ll be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KDITaxX8se — Prince Nelson Enwerem (@PrinceNEnwerem) October 13, 2022

Damn! RIP Rico! I still saw you four days ago bursting with so much excitement and positivity, can’t believe I’m typing this , may God bless your soul and grant you eternal rest 🕊️ — Major AJ (@themajoraj) October 13, 2022

This is so unreal. 💔💔

This was just on Sunday at the winners party. My Team had told me Rico was around and I immediately went over to him to say thank you for all the support and love.💔 We lost a Real one. God give your family strength to bare this loss🙏🏼 RIP RICO pic.twitter.com/uIxnQvqY4c — GROOVY 🚀 (@groovymono) October 13, 2022

Rip Rico Swavey 💔🕊

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Praying for everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dN4DiHAfyM — Doyin David BBNaija☀️ (@OfficialDoyin_) October 13, 2022

Beautiful soul.. RIP Rico 💔 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico 💔🙏🏽 this is so heartbreaking, let’s keep his family members and loved ones in our prayers. — CHICHI BBNAIJA🏆 (@chichiofficiall) October 13, 2022

This really is sad. RIP Rico Swavey. He was always full of laughter and smiles, and Heaven just gained an angel. — Iseunife Ajayi (@Shawnifee) October 13, 2022

I don’t even know what to say or how to feel. This is really really sad. Rest on bro. RIP RICO 🕊 https://t.co/Nm5xaLHZQr — Hero Daniels🇳🇬 🇿🇦 (@hero_daniels) October 13, 2022

I don't believe this yet, like how can this be.. RIP Rico 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/wrhxvvHDbl — Cindy Nkeiru Okafor (@Cindyokafor_) October 13, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)