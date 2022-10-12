Connect with us

Tobi Amusan Nominated for the World Athlete of the Year of Award by World Athletics | Here’s How to Vote

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Record-breaking champion, Tobi Amusan has been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year organised by World Athletics.

Tobi Amusan and Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon were the only Africans nominated. See the full list.

According to World Athletics, this is the voting process:

  • The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will vote by email, while fans can vote online through the World Athletics social media platforms. Graphics for each nominee have been posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. A “like” on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube or a “retweet” on Twitter will count as one vote.
  • The vote of the World Athletics Council will count for 50% of the final result. The votes of the World Athletics Family and the public will each count for 25%.
  • Voting for the World Athletes of the Year ends at midnight on Monday, 31 October. World Athletics will announce the five women and five men who made it to the finals after the voting is done.

The winners will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

Like Tobi’s posts on Instagram and Facebook

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Athletics (@worldathletics)

and retweet her post on Twitter to bring this home.

