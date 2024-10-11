Connect with us

90 and Still Curious: Wole Soyinka Talks Art, Nature & Space Travel Dreams

In celebration of his 90th birthday, CNN’s Larry Madowo sat down with the renowned playwright and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, for an insightful interview at his serene home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Taking viewers on a tour of his nature-filled estate, Wole Soyinka shared how the numerous artworks in his home offer him a sense of companionship. He spoke about the profound relationship he has with these pieces, explaining that surrounding himself with both art and nature brings him comfort and inspiration.

In a reflective conversation about the future, the literary icon expressed his plans to take a step back from the public eye—no more interviews, no more writing. He even hinted at a vacation, all while casually mentioning that he has already made plans for his eventual passing.

Despite these contemplations, Soyinka remains spirited and curious at 90, still harbouring the ambitious dream of traveling to space.

Watch him share more in the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN Africa (@cnnafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN Africa (@cnnafrica)

