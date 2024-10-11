Connect with us

Fireboy DML's Soulful COLORS Performance Captures the Essence of Heartbreak in "Hell and Back"

4 hours ago

Fresh from the release of his fourth studio album, “Adedamola,” Fireboy DML delivers a captivating performance of his track “Hell and Back” on COLORSxSTUDIOS.

Hell and Back,” the fourth track on the album, delves deep into the complexities of love and heartbreak. The song sees Fireboy addressing a past lover, reflecting on the emotional turmoil he endured and the challenges of moving forward after a painful relationship.

With raw vulnerability, he questions the sincerity of his ex’s desire to reconcile after causing him so much pain.

Watch below:

