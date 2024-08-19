Tjay’s Family Celebrates the Arrival of Twin Boys—#BNxBBNaija9

Connect with us

In a heartwarming update, Tjay of the Big Brother Naija pair Beta has welcomed a set of twin boys into his family. Although it’s uncertain whether he is aware yet, his official Instagram page has shared the joyous news. Tjay, a medical doctor, artist, and fashion designer, already has a daughter and now has a set of twin boys added to his growing family.

This joyful news comes shortly after Ocee of the Mbadiwe Twins, shared that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby, shortly after revealing his engagement before entering the Big Brother house.

With babies and engagements making headlines, the housemates are giving fans plenty of reasons to cheer.

See the announcement below:

Two little miracles instead of one! We are overjoyed to share the news of the safe arrival of a beautiful set of twin boys into Tjay’s family.

The twins were born yesterday morning, Sunday, August 18th, 2024. Both Tjay’s wife and the boys are in excellent health. All glory to God for this blessing! 🙏🏽

The arrival of twins is truly a double portion of joy, and we extend this as a point of faith for everyone hoping and waiting—you will soon share in this goodness.

Thank you so much for your continued love and support. Much love, TEAM BETA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunji Adeniji-Soji (@tjay__official)

