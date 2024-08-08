From Engagement to Expecting: Ocee of Mbadiwe Twins Is on a Good News Streak—#BNxBBNaija9

Earlier this week, Ocee, one half of the Mbadiwe Twins, made a heartwarming revelation to fellow BBNaija housemates Shaun, and the twins Hanni and Wandi, after the Head of House game. He shared the exciting news of his recent engagement, revealing that he proposed to his partner just before entering the BBNaija house.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Just a few hours ago, Ocee delighted his close friend Chizoba with another major announcement—he’s expecting a baby with his fiancée.

Ocee, a lawyer and an entrepreneur, has had an eventful journey in the BBNaija “No Loose Guard” season. Alongside his twin brother, the Mbadiwe Twins became the first Head of House in the season’s opening week. They continued their winning streak by securing immunity from eviction in the second week.

Watch the moment Ocee shares the good news with Chizoba: