Rema Talks Afrobeats, “Calm Down” Success & Performing at Ambani Wedding on “Thoughts In A Culli”

Afrobeats sensation Rema opened up about his journey, competition, and the future of the music industry on the latest episode of “Thoughts In A Culli” with GRM CEO Post. In the conversation, the star emphasised his commitment to strengthening the music industry, saying, “I’m very keen on keeping our music industry as strong as possible, as long as possible.”

Rema didn’t shy away from discussing his rivalry with Nigerian heavyweights Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy. He also recounted his experience performing at the lavish Ambani wedding, addressed rumours about his performance fees, and delved into the massive success of his global hit “Calm Down.”

Throughout the episode, he shared insights into his music career and perspectives on the evolving afrobeats scene.

Watch the conversation below:

