#BNxBBNaija9: Streeze & the Mbadiwe Twins Safe as All Other Housemates Face Eviction

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s the second week of BBNaija’s “No Loose Guard,” and the first week was packed with excitement. If you missed the highlights, you can catch up here and here.

This week brought new twists as Ndi Nne were elected the new Heads of House through a ballot process. Streeze emerged victorious in the custodian challenge, earning them immunity from nominations. Joining them in safety are the Mbadiwe Twins, who won the immunity challenge and are also exempt from eviction nominations this week.

With Ndi Nne and the Mbadiwe Twins safe, the remaining housemates are all up for eviction. This Sunday, at least one pair will leave Big Brother’s house. To save your favourite pair, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site.

See the nominated pairs below:

