BNxBBNaija9: First Eviction Night Sees Tami Duo Exit the Show | Watch the Highlights

The first week of Big Brother’s “No Loose Guard” concluded with the season’s first eviction, sending the duo Tami (Toyosi and Damilola) home.

Toyosi, a 26-year-old beautician, and Damilola, a 28-year-old nightlife PR manager, have been friends for eight years, a bond that began when Damilola took a photo of Toyosi.

During the eviction night, Ndi Nne used their custodian power to save one of the nominated pairs, choosing the Radicals. Unfortunately, Tami received the fewest votes from fans, garnering only 2.21%, and was evicted. The other vote percentages were Streeze with 4.58%, Radicals with 4.81%, and Chekas with 5.12%.

Hey BNers, It’s time for the first eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Season 9. What are you predictions for tonight? #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Biggie said the eviction will be determined by the house. The pair with the most votes in their diary room will be evicted. More than one team can team up to decide who will be evicted. How’s your hearts, BNers?#BBNaija#BBNaijaS9#BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Chekas, Tami, Streeze, Radicals are the bottom four and at least one of them will be leaving the house tonight. Who do you think is leaving tonight?#BBNaija#BBNaijaS9#BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Ndi Nne had 20 seconds to save one of the nominated pair, and they saved the Radicals. Wow!#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Ahan, the custodians too are voting again after voting out the Radicals out of the eviction nomination. So many power o.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

The moment Ebuka mentioned Tami as the evicted pair

Tami (Toyosi and Damilola) are the first pair to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ season 9 house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 pic.twitter.com/Uwzlb6CXHG — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Toyosi said she wasn’t surprised or disappointed at the votes because “Dami has had issues with most of the housemates”. #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

Ebuka: What’s next for you? Toyosi: I didn’t expect to be evicted this early, so when I get out there. Damilola: Back to the night life.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

“Some of you gave zero over ten this week. Some of you are just there existing and are being carried by your partners. The viewers are seeing everything. No ‘loose’ guard.” – Ebuka’s final words to the housemates.#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 4, 2024

