#BNxBBNaija9: First Eviction Night Sees Tami Duo Exit the Show | Watch the Highlights

#BNxBBNaija9: First Eviction Night Sees Tami Duo Exit the Show | Watch the Highlights

The first week of Big Brother’s “No Loose Guard” concluded with the season’s first eviction, sending the duo Tami (Toyosi and Damilola) home.

Toyosi, a 26-year-old beautician, and Damilola, a 28-year-old nightlife PR manager, have been friends for eight years, a bond that began when Damilola took a photo of Toyosi.

During the eviction night, Ndi Nne used their custodian power to save one of the nominated pairs, choosing the Radicals. Unfortunately, Tami received the fewest votes from fans, garnering only 2.21%, and was evicted. The other vote percentages were Streeze with 4.58%, Radicals with 4.81%, and Chekas with 5.12%.

See highlights below:

The moment Ebuka mentioned Tami as the evicted pair

Next marks another eviction night. To save your favourite pair, make sure to vote. Register on the website to vote, download the app to unlock votes based on your subscription, or vote via the mobile site.

