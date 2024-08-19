BNxBBNaija9: Nelita’s Winning Streak Continues with Back-to-Back HOH Title & Immunity

The Big Brother Naija game is proving to be a winning streak for Nelita (Nelly and Anita). Just last week, they secured the title of Heads of House through a ballot system and then went on to win the immunity challenge, which protected them from eviction. Now, in Week 4, the duo has once again emerged as Heads of House, making this their second consecutive week in the position.

With Big Brother’s newly introduced rules, their position comes with automatic immunity, unlike previous weeks when HOHs lacked such protection. Under these new rules, the Head of House no longer holds the power to save and replace housemates during nominations. Eviction nominations are now strictly determined by housemates, while viewers have the final say on who stays through their votes.

As Heads of House, Nelita selected Aces as their condo guests for the week.

With Nelita safe from eviction, here are the pairs nominated for possible eviction this week: