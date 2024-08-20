Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Fairme David Proved He’s a Great Dancer

The Big Brother Naija house is a melting pot of talents, from a beauty queen and DJ twins to lawyers turned entertainers and entrepreneurs, the contestants always bring something unique to the table.

Amidst this eclectic mix is Fairme David, whose dance moves at the Saturday night party have left a lasting impression. But Fairme is more than just the party star—he’s a professional dancer with an impressive resume and he sets the dance floors ablaze with his signature hand spin. In 2016, he took home the title at the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts and has dominated numerous dance competitions.

Watch Fairme David’s dance magic unfold in these 10 videos:

His captivating interpretation of Sam Smith’s “Fire On Fire”

A standout performance at the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Live Show

A heartfelt dance tribute to a friend

Grooving to “Egwu” by Chike and Mohbad

Recreating childhood memories of “Pinocchio and his Father” alongside a violinist

Executing his signature hand spin at Eleven All Starz

Serenading a lady to Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero”

An energetic display at the monthly Freestyle Friday With NM show

A memorable battle at the 2021 Glo Battle of the Year

Winning the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts in 2016