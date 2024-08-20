Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Fairme David Proved He’s a Great Dancer

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija house is a melting pot of talents, from a beauty queen and DJ twins to lawyers turned entertainers and entrepreneurs, the contestants always bring something unique to the table.

Amidst this eclectic mix is Fairme David, whose dance moves at the Saturday night party have left a lasting impression. But Fairme is more than just the party star—he’s a professional dancer with an impressive resume and he sets the dance floors ablaze with his signature hand spin. In 2016, he took home the title at the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts and has dominated numerous dance competitions.

Watch Fairme David’s dance magic unfold in these 10 videos:

His captivating interpretation of Sam Smith’s “Fire On Fire”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

A standout performance at the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Live Show

A heartfelt dance tribute to a friend

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

Grooving to “Egwu” by Chike and Mohbad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

Recreating childhood memories of “Pinocchio and his Father” alongside a violinist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

Executing his signature hand spin at Eleven All Starz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

Serenading a lady to Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

An energetic display at the monthly Freestyle Friday With NM show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freestyle Friday With NM (@ffwnm.tv)

A memorable battle at the 2021 Glo Battle of the Year

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

Winning the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts in 2016

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)

