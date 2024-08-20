Scoop
Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Fairme David Proved He’s a Great Dancer
The Big Brother Naija house is a melting pot of talents, from a beauty queen and DJ twins to lawyers turned entertainers and entrepreneurs, the contestants always bring something unique to the table.
Amidst this eclectic mix is Fairme David, whose dance moves at the Saturday night party have left a lasting impression. But Fairme is more than just the party star—he’s a professional dancer with an impressive resume and he sets the dance floors ablaze with his signature hand spin. In 2016, he took home the title at the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts and has dominated numerous dance competitions.
Watch Fairme David’s dance magic unfold in these 10 videos:
His captivating interpretation of Sam Smith’s “Fire On Fire”
A standout performance at the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Live Show
A heartfelt dance tribute to a friend
Grooving to “Egwu” by Chike and Mohbad
Recreating childhood memories of “Pinocchio and his Father” alongside a violinist
Executing his signature hand spin at Eleven All Starz
Serenading a lady to Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero”
An energetic display at the monthly Freestyle Friday With NM show
A memorable battle at the 2021 Glo Battle of the Year
Winning the Dare2Dream Season 5 Unical finale for performing arts in 2016
