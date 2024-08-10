Life After #BBNaija: Rhuthee & DJ Flo Talk House Drama, Friendship & Future Goals

A few seconds into the interview with Ruth Akpan and DJ Flo of Flourish from Big Brother Naija’s No Loose Guard edition, you wouldn’t guess that they were just evicted from the house. Despite spending only four weeks in Biggie’s house, the duo exuded excitement and energy, defying expectations of disappointment or sadness.

In this exclusive chat with BellaNaija, Rhuthee and DJ Flo open up about their time in the house, addressing the conflicts, altercations, and what they wish fans knew about them. They also shared their thoughts on women’s economic empowerment and impressively came up with a “Her Money, Her Power” themed task in just five minutes.

Friends for over a decade since meeting at school in Ghana, Rhuthee and DJ Flo have a bond forged through shared experiences. Looking ahead, the pair plans to launch an organisation focused on enhancing women’s economic power.

Watch the full interview below: