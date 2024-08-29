Did You Know KellyRae of DoubleKay is a Professional Singer? Explore His Life Before #BBNaija

KellyRae, one half of the DoubleKay duo on Big Brother Naija’s No Loose Guard season, has got viewers intrigued about his strategic game alongside his wife and partner, Kassia. While fans are well-acquainted with his strategic gameplay in the house, there’s another side to KellyRae that deserves the spotlight—his musical career.

Known off-screen as Kingsley Sule, KellyRae is not just a reality TV star but also a professional singer with an EP. He made his musical debut in October 2020 with the release of his EP titled “Success,” which features collaborations with other Nigerian artists Erigga and Graham D.

Over the years, KellyRae has released singles and has also graced the stage with performances that highlight his talent.

So for those who know KellyRae as just a BBNaija housemate, it’s time to dive deeper into his musical world. Watch some of his performances and music videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kellyrae Sule (@iamkellyrae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kellyrae Sule (@iamkellyrae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kellyrae Sule (@iamkellyrae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kellyrae Sule (@iamkellyrae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kellyrae Sule (@iamkellyrae)

Stream his EP “Success” below: