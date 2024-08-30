Connect with us

Zlatan Ibile Turns Up the Vibes in His New Single “Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rapper and singer Zlatan Ibile has dropped his latest single, “Till Thy Kingdom Come,” accompanied by a visualiser.

This track explores themes of perseverance and unwavering faith, with Zlatan praying for overflowing blessings that endure endlessly. He expresses his determination to keep going, even when faced with challenges, as he refuses to give up on his peace of mind.

Stream the song below:

Watch the visualiser below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

