Ajebo Hustlers Drops EP “Bad Boy Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment” feat. Zlatan, Sarkodie & Odumodublvck

Nigerian Afrobeat and highlife duo Ajebo Hustlers (Piego and Knowledge) are attempting to balance providing entertainment and insights with their new EP “Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment.”

“We’re trying to be entertaining but we still want to have a little depth. We try to be comical in our lyrics and raps but we still want you to take back something. Listen and either be motivated or take any information that will benefit you. That’s why we said, ‘Bad Boy Etiquette: entertaining you and still giving you game, teaching you how to move as a person.” Piego explains their approach to Apple Music

Featuring a strong cast of collaborators, including Zlatan, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Raebel, Sarkodie, King Promise, Jeriq, and Magixx, “Bad Boy Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment” offers many life lessons without sacrificing the quality of the listening experience.

