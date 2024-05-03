F3line Releases New EP “Hopeless Romantic”

Building on the momentum of the release of her single “Day One” earlier this year, singer and songwriter, F3line, has released her new EP titled “Hopeless Romantic” via Sony Music West Africa.

F3line’s new EP, “Hopeless Romantic,” is more than just a collection of songs. It’s a heartfelt narrative that explores the intricacies of love and heartbreak from a woman’s perspective.

With five tracks, each offering a unique exploration of emotional phases, F3line masterfully blends Afro R&B and pop, delivering a melodic masterpiece that resonates deeply with listeners.