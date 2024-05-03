Connect with us

Music

F3line Releases New EP "Hopeless Romantic"

Music

Ajebo Hustlers Drops EP "Bad Boy Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment" feat. Zlatan, Sarkodie & Odumodublvck

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Makes 2024 Debut with New Single "Everyday"

Events Music News Promotions

Experience the Rhythm as LG Electronics Launches K-Pop Fiesta in Nigeria

Music

Listen to Tiwa Savage's "Lost Time" from "Water & Garri" Soundtrack

Music

D'banj Celebrates Two Decades of Music with New Single "Since '04"

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on "Vision" Remix | Watch

Music Nollywood

#TBT: Do You Remember Nkem Owoh's 'Know Me When I'm Poor' & Mama G's 'National Moi-Moi'?

BN TV Music

Beeztrap KOTM's "Fly Girl" Gets a Remix with Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

BN TV Music

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

Music

F3line Releases New EP “Hopeless Romantic”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Building on the momentum of the release of her single “Day One” earlier this year, singer and songwriter, F3line, has released her new EP titled “Hopeless Romantic” via Sony Music West Africa.

F3line’s new EP, “Hopeless Romantic,” is more than just a collection of songs. It’s a heartfelt narrative that explores the intricacies of love and heartbreak from a woman’s perspective.

With five tracks, each offering a unique exploration of emotional phases, F3line masterfully blends Afro R&B and pop, delivering a melodic masterpiece that resonates deeply with listeners.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  

BN Book Review: A Cry for Mercy by Peter Okwonkwo I Review By Roseline Mgbodichimma

Why You Should Learn From Cockroaches

Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa
css.php