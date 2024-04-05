Your Front Row Access to Sony Music West Africa's 'She Is...': A 2-Day Event for Female Music Creators

On March 26th and 27th 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria, Sony Music West Africa executed its highly anticipated event, “She Is…” commemorating International Women’s Month. The two-day summit was dedicated to empowering women across various fields, particularly in the music and creator economy, by providing them with the knowledge, network, and resources necessary to thrive in the industry.

The 2-day event, which gathered creatives and music enthusiasts alike, served as a platform to glean insights from esteemed thought leaders in the industry. Day 1 commenced with engaging panel sessions, covering a spectrum of topics aimed at fostering growth and sustainability within the music business.

The first panel, moderated by Omolola Ige, Marketing Manager at Sony Music West Africa, delved into the theme: “The Creator Economy: Stand Out.”

Earn, Invest, and Repeat.” Panelists including Ifeoma Uddoh (CEO, Founder, Shecluded), Adaora Oramah (CEO, Founder, Amaka Studios), Mary Edoro (Chief of Staff & Strategy, BellaNaija), and Ivy Ifeoma Iboko (Brand Influencer and Founder, Ivymark) shared invaluable insights from a creator’s perspective, discussing opportunities, differentiation strategies, sustainable earnings, and investment avenues.

The second panel, moderated by Princess Okereugo (A&R Manager, Sony Music West Africa), explored the theme “Afrobeats: Past, Present, and Future.”

Panelists Addy Awofisayo (Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube Music), Christel Kayibi (Director of Repertoire & Strategy, Continental Europe and Africa, Sony Music), Taymi B (Renowned On-Air Personality at Beat FM & CEO, Pitchr), and Gift Israel (Head of Content, Glitch Africa) engaged in a dynamic discussion on the evolution and commercial potential of Afrobeats as a global genre, sparking insightful dialogue among attendees.

Day 2 of the event concluded with a vibrant mixer, attended by over 150 guests who participated in activities ranging from sip and paint to karaoke and games. The evening featured captivating music performances by industry stars F3line, Salle, and Elmah and a special acoustic set by Godwin.

Additionally, guests were treated to a special virtual appearance by Aqyila, a rising TikTok sensation and Juno Awards 2024 winner, who shared a heartfelt message with attendees.

In response to what inspired She Is, connoisseur and lead organiser of the event, Blessing Manafa (Digital Services & Partnerships Manager) said

‘Knowledge is power, and power can be measured by your network. Women in the music industry need to foster closer and more impactful relationships between and within one another. It’s our hope that She Is… is the start of more to come.’

The success of the “She Is…” event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including AMAKA, Shecluded, Glitch Africa, Saturday’s Eve, BellaNaija, and Nigerian Breweries.

Sony Music West Africa remains committed to fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the music industry, and looks forward to future initiatives that continue to uplift and celebrate women in music.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for She Is… by Sony Music West Africa