Connect with us

News Promotions

Branch Nigeria's Dayo Odulate-Ademola Honored in The Guardian Newspaper's Top 50 CEOs for 2023

Features News

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Inspired News Promotions

Caroline Eboumbou, 'All On' CEO, Receives Prestigious 'Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy' Award!

Events News Promotions

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

News

Judith Suminwa Tuluka Makes History as DR Congo's First Female Prime Minister

News

Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn In As Senegal's Fifth & Youngest President

Events Music News Promotions

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Events News Promotions

Guzangs Hosts Event to Highlight the Evolution of African Fashion

Beauty Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

News

Branch Nigeria’s Dayo Odulate-Ademola Honored in The Guardian Newspaper’s Top 50 CEOs for 2023

By Branch Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Dayo Odulate-Ademola, the Managing Director of Branch Nigeria, has been lauded by The Guardian Newspaper as one of Nigeria’s top 50 CEOs for the year 2023.

This acknowledgement celebrates her remarkable achievements as a corporate leader and highlights her exceptional impact on the business landscape in Nigeria.
As a woman at the forefront of business leadership, Dayo has demonstrated unparalleled vision and leadership in steering Branch Nigeria to new levels of success.

Her strategic insights and innovative approaches have set a new standard for excellence in the business world, and her inclusion in the top 50 CEOs list is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the industry.

In addition to her role as a corporate leader, she is a devoted advocate for women’s empowerment and economic inclusion. Her commitment to supporting and empowering aspiring female leaders has made a substantial impact on the business community, and her accomplishments have paved the way for more women to excel in corporate leadership roles.

The recognition by The Guardian Newspaper is a well-deserved tribute to Dayo’s extraordinary leadership and business acumen. Her inclusion in the top 50 CEOs list reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence and her impact on the business landscape in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture
css.php