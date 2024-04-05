Connect with us

BIC Launches Flex 2 to Encourage Self-Care and Confidence in Nigerian Men

Your Front Row Access to Sony Music West Africa's 'She Is...': A 2-Day Event for Female Music Creators

Branch Nigeria's Dayo Odulate-Ademola Honored in The Guardian Newspaper's Top 50 CEOs for 2023

Discover the Adoption and Benefits of the VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging

Chrystallis Conversations Empowers Women at 'The Good Morning Workshop'

Diversify your investment portfolio with Ramos Real Estate | Here's how

Bridging Convenience and Transaction Security: Access Bank Introduces the 901 Connect!

Caroline Eboumbou, 'All On' CEO, Receives Prestigious 'Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy' Award!

Kiss Damaged Hair Goodbye as L’Oréal Professionnel Unveils Absolut Repair Molecular Range in Nigeria

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

BIC, one of the world leaders in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has recently launched its innovative grooming product for men in Nigeria. Flex 2 comes to the market after its tremendous success in various areas globally and the region. The newly launched product aims to equip men with the necessary tools to embrace their individuality and be confident in their skin.

Joining a line of optimal products in BIC’s Blade Excellence category, Flex 2 is crafted with precision and sophistication to deliver a smooth, seamless shave for today’s man. The dual, open-blade design ensures easy rinsing and hygienic shaving with every use.

The shaver’s pivoting head adapts seamlessly to the unique contours of each face, delivering a flawlessly smooth and comfortable shave. Flex 2 is enriched with a refreshing essence of aloe vera and vitamin C, nourishing the skin with each stroke.

Speaking on the product’s launch, Adeyemi Ojo, Head of Business Development at BIC Nigeria said:

“We are committed to delivering innovation to our consumers, living up to our vision of bringing simplicity and joy to everyday life. Our newly launched Flex 2 shaver elevates men’s shaving experience, while promoting self-confidence.

We thrive to continuously bring the best to our consumers and are confident that Flex 2 will gain popularity in the Nigerian market.”

In Nigeria, Flex 2 shavers will be available at retail outlets across the country, sold at NGN 500 (pouch 1) and NGN 1,500 (pouch 3). BIC’s Blade Excellence category hosts a diverse range of products from one to five blades, serving consumers of all ages and genders. To view BIC’s full Blade Excellence range, click here.

