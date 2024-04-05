BIC Launches Flex 2 to Encourage Self-Care and Confidence in Nigerian Men

BIC, one of the world leaders in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has recently launched its innovative grooming product for men in Nigeria. Flex 2 comes to the market after its tremendous success in various areas globally and the region. The newly launched product aims to equip men with the necessary tools to embrace their individuality and be confident in their skin.

Joining a line of optimal products in BIC’s Blade Excellence category, Flex 2 is crafted with precision and sophistication to deliver a smooth, seamless shave for today’s man. The dual, open-blade design ensures easy rinsing and hygienic shaving with every use.

The shaver’s pivoting head adapts seamlessly to the unique contours of each face, delivering a flawlessly smooth and comfortable shave. Flex 2 is enriched with a refreshing essence of aloe vera and vitamin C, nourishing the skin with each stroke.

Speaking on the product’s launch, Adeyemi Ojo, Head of Business Development at BIC Nigeria said:

“We are committed to delivering innovation to our consumers, living up to our vision of bringing simplicity and joy to everyday life. Our newly launched Flex 2 shaver elevates men’s shaving experience, while promoting self-confidence. We thrive to continuously bring the best to our consumers and are confident that Flex 2 will gain popularity in the Nigerian market.”

In Nigeria, Flex 2 shavers will be available at retail outlets across the country, sold at NGN 500 (pouch 1) and NGN 1,500 (pouch 3). BIC’s Blade Excellence category hosts a diverse range of products from one to five blades, serving consumers of all ages and genders. To view BIC’s full Blade Excellence range, click here.

