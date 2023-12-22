Staying Safe and Merry: Essential Holiday Safety Tips

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year with lots of fun activities and gatherings, especially at home. However, amidst the joyful celebrations, it remains important to prioritise safety. Being mindful of safety precautions is essential to guarantee a Christmas season free from accidents for both you and your loved ones. So, for this season, we have compiled some important Christmas safety tips for you.

Don’t run cables, cords, or wires under carpets and rugs: Avoid tucking cables under rugs or carpets. It might seem convenient, but it’s risky! This practice can damage wire insulation, leading to potential electrical fires or shocks. Instead, use floor-specific cable protectors to shield wires and prevent tripping hazards. Regularly check for wear and tear and replace frayed cables promptly to maintain a safer living space, especially during the busy holiday season.

Be careful with candles: We all enjoy the cozy atmosphere and warm glow created by candles, but it is crucial never to overlook safety when using them. So, to light your candles safely and avoid accidents, the BIC Mega Lighter U140 is a smart choice. Not only does it have safety features that prevent accidental ignition, but the long, durable wand also makes it easy to reach deep candle holders or light hard-to-reach wicks without risking burns.

It’s a reliable tool for the home, adding an extra layer of safety while remaining easy to use. Once your candles are lit, ensure they are placed properly—away from items like your curtains or the Christmas tree, and keep them out of children’s reach. If you have multiple candles at home, make sure they are at least four inches apart when lit, and when you are done using them, be sure to blow them out properly.

Ensuring Safe Holiday Lighting: As decorative lights brighten the holiday season, whether indoors or outdoors, prioritise safety by securing all electrical connections and avoiding socket overloads. Utilise the precise flame control and easy ignition of the BIC Mega Lighter to safely light fireplaces, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Cooking Precautions: A lot of cooking is done during the Christmas season. While it’s an essential part of the celebrations, it is also a popular cause of accidents when safety measures are not in place. Use a safe lighter like the BIC Mega Lighter U140, for stoves and grills. It’s long, safe, and reliable. The BIC Mega Lighter U140 also boasts impressive longevity, providing up to 750 sparks. Plus, it has a handy hook for easy kitchen access.

Ultimately, be prepared for emergencies: Lastly, have an emergency plan in place. Ensure smoke detectors function correctly and that everyone in the household knows what to do in case of an emergency.

As we indulge in the holiday season, let’s prioritise safety to ensure a joyous time for all. Following safety measures and utilising tools like the BIC Mega Lighter for firefighting can significantly reduce the risk of accidents, allowing us to enjoy the holidays with peace of mind.

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognised brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2022, BIC’s Net Sales were EUR 2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” which is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognised for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A-leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sponsored Content