LG Electronics shine the spotlight on HVAC Consultants and Contractors for their Contribution to Society

From designing efficient buildings to resource development and environmental stewardship, HVAC Consultants and Contractors put their expertise to work on a variety of projects that often go unnoticed or happen behind the scenes. But this was not the case in Lagos on Friday evening, as over eighty leading-edge projects received recognition for engineering excellence at the 2023 LG Electronics Air Solution Awards gala.

The second annual end-of-year LG Air Solution Award banquet kicked off with a nod to honor chief executive officers in the HVAC industry. It was a night of celebration as Joonkyu Song, General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics, took to the stage to announce the year’s top industry performers.

These awards not only provide the opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions that HVAC consultants and contractors make to our local communities, they also showcase these outstanding achievements on a national stage. This entire night does not revolve around just celebrating each other, our achievement in the commercial air conditioning unit is a result of your hard work, dedication, and support for our brand, Song said.

Several LG Air Solution top management staff took turns demonstrating successful and sustainable installations that meet the needs of residential and light commercial applications, as well as hospitality, high rises, and education facilities.

After red carpet photos and a glamorous cocktail hour at the Ballroom 3 in Marriot, several attendees in suits and traditional attire and sparkling gowns took their seats to enjoy a steak dinner and the highlight of the evening: the raffle draw and the awards ceremony.

