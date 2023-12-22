Connect with us

Events Promotions

LG Electronics shine the spotlight on HVAC Consultants and Contractors for their Contribution to Society

Events Promotions

Joyful Moments as Santa Surprises Learners at ALX Nigeria Hubs

Events Promotions

Mr Eazi’s Travelling Art and Music Exhibition Makes Its Lagos Debut at Windsor Gallery

Events News Promotions

Casava Showcases African Heritage at World’s Largest Insurance Conference in Vegas

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music Style

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

Events Music News Promotions

Afrobeats The Musical: A Sensational Fusion of Music and Artistry by Clout Africa

Events News Promotions

VFD Group Collaborates with Lagos Kids Mini Marathon for its 5th Edition

Events Promotions

Bringing the Fun to Lagos: Flytime Fest is Set to Turn the Volume Up!

Events Music News Promotions

A Night to Remember as Apitainment Hosts Unforgettable Davido Timeless Concert in Abuja

Events Promotions

Media Maven Angel Anosike Unwraps 'Unpack With Nay' in Exclusive Premiere

Events

LG Electronics shine the spotlight on HVAC Consultants and Contractors for their Contribution to Society

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

From designing efficient buildings to resource development and environmental stewardship, HVAC Consultants and Contractors put their expertise to work on a variety of projects that often go unnoticed or happen behind the scenes. But this was not the case in Lagos on Friday evening, as over eighty leading-edge projects received recognition for engineering excellence at the 2023 LG Electronics Air Solution Awards gala.

The second annual end-of-year LG Air Solution Award banquet kicked off with a nod to honor chief executive officers in the HVAC industry. It was a night of celebration as Joonkyu Song, General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics, took to the stage to announce the year’s top industry performers.

These awards not only provide the opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions that HVAC consultants and contractors make to our local communities, they also showcase these outstanding achievements on a national stage. This entire night does not revolve around just celebrating each other, our achievement in the commercial air conditioning unit is a result of your hard work, dedication, and support for our brand, Song said.

Several LG Air Solution top management staff took turns demonstrating successful and sustainable installations that meet the needs of residential and light commercial applications, as well as hospitality, high rises, and education facilities.

After red carpet photos and a glamorous cocktail hour at the Ballroom 3 in Marriot, several attendees in suits and traditional attire and sparkling gowns took their seats to enjoy a steak dinner and the highlight of the evening: the raffle draw and the awards ceremony.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BN2023Epilogues: Kehinde Ajose Travelled to Three Countries and Learned to Balance Work & Play

#BN2023Epilogues: Jessica Ireju Struggled With Imposter Syndrome But She Learned to Become Stronger & More Resilient

From Counterfeit Soy Sauce to Diluted Wines – What Can We Do About Fake Products?

Chude Jideonwo: Why Rema is The 2023 Culture Icon

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK
css.php