Joyful Moments as Santa Surprises Learners at ALX Nigeria Hubs

Christmas is here! Arguably, the best holiday ever! In the spirit of the Yuletide season, tech accelerator, ALX Nigeria, has showered its learners and staff members with loads of gifts across its hubs in Lagos.

Last week, learners and staff members resumed their activities at the various hubs, much like any other day. ALX boasts a large and vibrant community, so whether you are at the Allen or Yaba hub, the vibe remains the same – as the beautiful graffiti at the reception arena says, ‘do hard things’

This week, not even the emerging Harmattan weather could provide the slightest hint as Santa warmed up to storm the different hubs.

ALX’s Santa character was ready for the job—jovial, well-spoken, about 5’6″ tall, with a slight potbelly. An African Santa who presented gifts with pomp and pageantry. The surprise visits occurred at various times across different hubs, creating real suspense.

The visited hubs included Akowonjo, Ojota, Ogba, Allen Ilupeju, and Yaba, with the train making a stop at the Costain hub.

It was all fun, pure joy, and excitement as learners screamed in ecstasy, expressing gratitude to ALX for the kind gesture. Most of the learners confessed that their journey in the year though challenging has been very inspiring and mentally stimulating. They praised the organisation for offering world-class tech courses and delivering them using modern teaching methods.

A current learner at the Costain Hub said:

Before enrolling for the Data Analytics course, I sought advice and embarked on extensive research for the best tech schools in Nigeria. I do not regret my choice of ALX at all. I believe it has the largest and most vibrant community of current learners and fellows interconnected across Africa. This makes learning very progressive and fun. Today’s surprise is not a surprise because ALX has a culture of empathy, care, and genuine passion for her learners, she added.

Similar to Costain and other hubs, activities at the Akowonjo Hub came to a halt as learners thronged out to welcome the Santa train to their hub. This hub exhibited plenty of energy, with different tracks of Naija music filling the air.

Speaking on the purpose of the campaign, ALX Country Marketing Manager, Seun Babajide-Duroshola, said

“Because we strive for the best and always do hard things, the ALX program is very engaging and demanding. Our learners have been busy all year and we thought of the best way to surprise them. We wish all our learners and staff members the best of the season while we look forward to receiving a new batch of enrollees for our special cohorts in 2024, she said.”

The event was marked with games, trivia questions, and good music to light up the atmosphere. Many of the learners proved to be both a techie and a roisterer. They danced energetically and mimed different genres of music that blasted through the speakers.

If you are planning to embark on a new tech journey in 2024, ALX Nigeria provides a nest for young, ambitious, brilliant, and fun-loving tech enthusiasts.

