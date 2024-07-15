Connect with us

ALX Nigeria is set towards Enriching Lives, One Community at a Time!

Polo Fine Jewellery Unveils Luxury Partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

Unveiling the DND Party Buzz: Here's How Friends Partied with Jägermeister

Milestone! Chocolate City Music Announces 20th Anniversary, Launches Nutrybe Academy and Founders Fund

Summersalt: A Gateway to Unwind

Jägermeister Announces Winners of Nationwide Bartender Competition With $5000 Grand Prize

Unlocking the World of Nigerian Fashion with Trybz Marketplace

Experience Exquisite Whisky in Style: The Macallan Lounge Opens at Lagos Motor Boat Club

Tradeflow Africa Invests in Uche Chukwu’s ‘Wrong Number’, Spotlighting the African Creative Industry’s Potential

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Demonstrates Environmental Commitment on 12th Responsib’All Day

ALX Nigeria is set towards Enriching Lives, One Community at a Time!

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Members of the ALX Nigeria community donated food items to Adonai Orphanage, Kaduna as part of their recent community service initiative across Nigeria

In a heartfelt gesture aimed at alleviating hunger and fostering community resilience, ALX Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading tech accelerator, recently embarked on a community service initiative across nine states in Nigeria. This initiative focused on food relief, education and tutoring, and orphanage visits.

ALX Community members in Abuja and Anambra State embarked on educational outreaches to secondary schools and universities. In contrast, members in Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Oyo, and Imo states provided food relief.

At the food relief exercise in the Ilaje community of Costain, Lagos State, a community close to the Lagos hub, ALX believes that its mission extends beyond equipping young people with tech skills; they are deeply passionate about their host communities. The initiative shows its commitment to giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around.

A member of the ALX Nigeria community giving out food items to a community member in Amadi Village, Rivers State as part of their recent community service initiative across Nigeria.

ALX Nigeria stands as a beacon of innovation and tech learning in Africa’s tech ecosystem. As a leading tech accelerator, ALX Nigeria is dedicated to nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving digital transformation across the continent.
As ALX continues to empower the next generation of tech leaders, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to creating positive change and uplifting the communities it serves. This CSR initiative marks a significant milestone in ALX’s journey to make a meaningful impact across Africa.

ALX is dedicated to transforming Africa’s future by empowering young people with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the tech industry. Through world-class training programs and a commitment to excellence, ALX is shaping the next generation of tech leaders who will drive innovation and progress across Africa.

Visit the website here to learn more about ALX & the programs offered and follow ALX Nigeria on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.
Making a difference, one community at a time.
