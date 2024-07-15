Polo Fine Jewellery Unveils Luxury Partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

A new era beckons as Polo Fine Jewellery proudly unveils its official retail partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato, two illustrious Italian jewellery brands synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

Nestled within the echelons of Polo, Nigeria’s premier luxury retail company, these collaborations signify a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation tailored to the discerning tastes of Polo’s esteemed clientele.

Deeply rooted within the rich goldsmithing traditions of Italy, FOPE and Pomellato trace their origins to the historic cities of Vicenza and Milan, respectively. Luxurious yet versatile, comfortable, and genderless, minimalist yet refined, FOPE Jewellery’s aesthetic revolves around the gold components from which the iconic FOPE mesh was born, and the Flex’it technology, which makes the jewellery flexible, embodying a cool sense of contemporary elegance.

Pomellato on the other hand, has pioneered the use of a rainbow palette of coloured gems that were not conventionally found in mainstream jewellery design. These are jewellery pieces that transcend trends, space and time, to be worn all day, every day.

In a statement reflecting the significance of these partnerships, the Executive Director of Polo, Jennifer Obayuwana, remarked,

Celebrating craftsmanship deeply rooted in tradition, our collaborations with FOPE and Pomellato are timely, where each piece tells a story of virtuosity and passion. As we join forces, we honour the heritage of artisanal excellence while embracing a vision that transcends borders. Together, we invite you to experience the artistry of Factory Jewellery Precious Expert (FOPE) and Pomellato, where every creation is a testament to timeless elegance and global sophistication.

One of FOPE’s most iconic collections is the Panorama, characterized by bold and statement-making pieces featuring larger links and bolder designs. Its pieces often incorporate geometric shapes, textured surfaces, and intricate detailing, creating a sense of grandeur and sophistication.

Pomellato’s collection, Nudo, features jewellery that sparkles in a rainbow of vibrant gemstones, with a powerfully minimalistic style that is both honest and multifaceted. Charged with the elegance of Milanese understatement, the vibrant stones of Nudo can be worn as a precious solitaire or mixed and matched in infinite combinations.

Discover the entire collections at the Polo boutiques in Lagos and Abuja.

