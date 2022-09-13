BN Style Spotlight: Trevor Noah in Gucci at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

5The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, yesterday, and of course, Hollywood’s finest and brightest graced the occasion in head-turning looks. Trevor Noah was one of the stars that snagged our attention, looking suave in a spiffy Gucci tuxedo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Trevor’s look featured a midnight blue blazer and pants paired with a pristine white dress shirt, black bow tie, and an unmissable Cartier lapel pin.

The South African comedian and tv host complemented his look with a pair of dashing black patent leather derby shoes, sporting his signature curly afro and groomed beards.

Credits

Styling: @jasonbolden

Suit: @gucci

Lapel pin: @cartier

