Style
BN Style Spotlight: Trevor Noah in Gucci at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
5The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, yesterday, and of course, Hollywood’s finest and brightest graced the occasion in head-turning looks. Trevor Noah was one of the stars that snagged our attention, looking suave in a spiffy Gucci tuxedo.
Trevor’s look featured a midnight blue blazer and pants paired with a pristine white dress shirt, black bow tie, and an unmissable Cartier lapel pin.
The South African comedian and tv host complemented his look with a pair of dashing black patent leather derby shoes, sporting his signature curly afro and groomed beards.
Credits
Styling: @jasonbolden
Suit: @gucci
Lapel pin: @cartier