Issa Rae Turned Heads in a Stunning Sergio Hudson Look at The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. The Insecure star donned a stunning Sergio Hudson dress for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

The breathtaking white dress featured a cutout that bared her gorgeous bronze skin and black details strategically situated to accentuate her enviable physique. The Senegalese-American actor and producer paired her look with a glistening bracelet and bejewelled chandelier earrings.

She wore her hair in a centre-parted auburn chopped inch for the occasion whilst wearing polished nude makeup featuring bold eyebrows, winged liners, lush lashes, and matte nude lips, all highlighting her glowing complexion.

Credits

Photography: @tayojr

Dress: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert + @matthewreisman

Hair: @lovingyourhair

Makeup: @joannasimkin

Nails: @erierinailz

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!