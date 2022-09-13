Connect with us

Issa Rae Turned Heads in a Stunning Sergio Hudson Look at The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Let's Talk About Gender Equality & Female Economic Empowerement - Don't Miss "HerVerSations" by BellaNaija Style x WRTHY

BN Style Spotlight: Trevor Noah in Gucci at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Shannon Flander’s Dope Week in Style

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Adekunle Gold looked Uber Stylish at the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week Party

Achieng Agutu Made a Standout Style Moment in Hanifa for New York Fashion Week

ICYMI: Vanessa Azar is Fenty’s Newly Appointed Sub-Saharan Regional Manager

8 South African Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

Published

18 mins ago

 on

We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. The Insecure star donned a stunning Sergio Hudson dress for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

The breathtaking white dress featured a cutout that bared her gorgeous bronze skin and black details strategically situated to accentuate her enviable physique. The Senegalese-American actor and producer paired her look with a glistening bracelet and bejewelled chandelier earrings.

She wore her hair in a centre-parted auburn chopped inch for the occasion whilst wearing polished nude makeup featuring bold eyebrows, winged liners, lush lashes, and matte nude lips, all highlighting her glowing complexion.

Credits

Photography: @tayojr
Dress: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert + @matthewreisman
Hair: @lovingyourhair
Makeup: @joannasimkin
Nails: @erierinailz

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

