Style
Issa Rae Turned Heads in a Stunning Sergio Hudson Look at The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. The Insecure star donned a stunning Sergio Hudson dress for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
View this post on Instagram
The breathtaking white dress featured a cutout that bared her gorgeous bronze skin and black details strategically situated to accentuate her enviable physique. The Senegalese-American actor and producer paired her look with a glistening bracelet and bejewelled chandelier earrings.
She wore her hair in a centre-parted auburn chopped inch for the occasion whilst wearing polished nude makeup featuring bold eyebrows, winged liners, lush lashes, and matte nude lips, all highlighting her glowing complexion.
Credits
Photography: @tayojr
Dress: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert + @matthewreisman
Hair: @lovingyourhair
Makeup: @joannasimkin
Nails: @erierinailz